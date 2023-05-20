New Zealand, the islands were hit by a small tsunami triggered by a magnitude 7.7 earthquake





A 7.7-magnitude earthquake triggered a small tsunami that washed ashore on South Pacific islands on Friday. No damage was reported, and the threat passed within a few hours.

Waves two feet above tide level were measured off Lenakel, a coastal town in Vanuatu, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said. Smaller waves have been measured by coastal or bathymetric gauges elsewhere off Vanuatu and off New Caledonia and New Zealand.

Vanuatu’s National Disaster Management Office has advised people to evacuate from coastal areas to higher ground. The office said people should tune in to their radios for updates and take other precautions.

Steam billows from Lake Fowe into a crater on Ambae Island, part of the Vanuatu chain of islands, on December 8, 2005. A 7.7-magnitude earthquake triggered a small tsunami in Vanuatu. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

New Zealand’s National Emergency Management Agency said it expects coastal areas to experience unusually strong currents, with unexpected surges on the shoreline. The agency said small waves as high as 8 inches above the tide were measured in New Zealand’s North Cape.

The tsunami threat passed within a few hours, although the center said slight changes in sea level may persist.

The USGS said the quake’s epicenter was near the Loyalty Islands, a province in the French territory of New Caledonia. The earthquake was 23 miles deep.

The region is southwest of Fiji, north of New Zealand and east of Australia where the Coral Sea meets the Pacific Ocean.

The area is part of the “Ring of Fire,” an arc of seismic faults around the Pacific Ocean where most of the world’s earthquakes occur.

