Northern California – Large earthquake causes small tremors

Just yesterday, Northern California felt the ground rustle under its feet as a 5.5-magnitude earthquake struck about 60 miles off the coast near the small community of Petrolia, according to a report from the USGS.

The changeover took place at the brunch hour – exactly 11:44 am on Sunday 21st May. The incident did not go unnoticed as nearly a hundred people, even from as far away as scenic Fort Bragg and picturesque Mendocino, did not notice the agency reporting that they felt the sudden earth shift.

When the ground shook, the California Office of Emergency Services was quick to respond. They have announced their commitment to coordinating with local, state and federal authorities to assess the impact of Mother Nature’s unexpected dance.

The epicenter is in Petrolia, a charming, quiet town of a few hundred residents located about 250 miles north of the famous city of San Francisco.

Earlier that same day, a symphony of 4.3-magnitude tremors was felt around the California-Nevada border near Big Pine, putting the USGS on high alert.

An earthquake magnitude is a measure of the energy released at the source of an earthquake, replacing the outdated Richter scale. Experts at Michigan Tech note that earthquakes of magnitude 2.5 to 5.4 can often be felt, but they rarely leave significant damage behind. Mini-shivers of less than 2.5 minutes are usually so subtle that most people won’t even notice.

However, the spontaneous and rapid aftershocks of an earthquake can trigger fires, tsunamis, landslides, or even avalanches. While they can strike any part of the world, the Department of Homeland Security warns that Alaska, California, Hawaii, Oregon, Puerto Rico and Washington are common hotspots.

Preparedness is crucial when an earthquake strikes. To protect yourself, experts suggest the following: If you’re driving, stop and set the parking brake. If you’re in bed, turn face down and use your pillow as a helmet. If you’re outside, keep your distance from buildings, but don’t rush inside. If you are already inside, stay where you are and avoid doorways.

The most effective protocol during an earthquake?

Drop it, cover it and catch it. It is recommended to get down on your hands and knees, hold on to something hard and, if possible, protect your head and neck with your arms and crawl under a sturdy table.

If no shelter is available, crawl toward an interior wall, and head away from windows.

With the Earth settling in, don’t let your guard down. After-effects such as building damage, gas and water leaks, or power line failures can pose serious threats. Expect aftershocks, and be prepared to “fall, cover, and wait” if you feel one coming.

