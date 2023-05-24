Guidance Note on Inclusive Education – Education Response in Emergencies and Early Earthquake Recovery [EN/TR] – Türkiye





This guidance note details the main actions to be implemented in the education and early recovery response to ensure that activities are inclusive and improve/do not impede access to education for children with disabilities.

1. What are the barriers to education for children with disabilities in the aftermath of the Turkish earthquakes?

• Students with disabilities are routinely the most marginalized and excluded groups in education systems, including in emergency and early recovery responses.

• Students with disabilities who are mobile or displaced are more likely to lose access to education

• Students with disabilities in formal and informal settlements face transportation barriers to accessing education.

• In settlements, education spaces are often physically inaccessible for students with disabilities.

• Lack of data on students with disabilities who are out of school as a result of the earthquake, and lack of data on students who may have been disabled due to the earthquake.

2. Key Actions for the Inclusive Education Response

Comprehensive data collection and information sharing:

• Disaggregate all data collected by age, gender and disability

• Advocate for regional and national authorities to ensure systematic collection of disaggregated data in education management information systems, national reporting databases and other systems.

• Ensure that referrals include data disaggregated by disability in order to better plan an inclusive intervention by partners.

• Map out existing services and accessible educational facilities.

• Identify and monitor barriers and solutions to teaching and learning, and support students with disabilities to meet their psychosocial requirements and needs. All service providers and education sector partners should include questions about barriers students with disabilities face to accessing education in survey and assessment tools.

• Share information about the cross-sector needs of students with disabilities in inter-agency coordination mechanisms (eg WASH, protection, child protection, gender and GBV risk mitigation, health), and ensure cross-sector coordination.

Addressing physical access barriers:

• Ensure that transportation is available and accessible to all students. Transportation assistance may allow parents/carers to accompany children with disabilities if they are not physically or financially able, or are not permitted, to travel alone.

• Ensure that all formal and informal schools in temporary settlements are designed to be accessible to all students.

• When designing and constructing schools, ensure that students with various types of disabilities can easily access, enter, handle and use the buildings in safety and with dignity.

• Coordinating and advocating with the Ministry of National Education to promote accessible and inclusive schools when rehabilitating and building schools in earthquake-affected districts.

• Accessibility features of learning spaces and WASH facilities must include:

Clear paths

Slopes of no more than 5% inclination.

Wider entrances (and at least one toilet cabin)

– Handrail

– Barrier-free corridors and classrooms.

