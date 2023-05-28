An earthquake was reported in Sunbury, near Melbourne, and the shock was felt in the city’s central business district





An earthquake measuring 3.8 on the Richter scale struck the Melbourne suburb of Sunbury at a depth of three kilometers, according to Geoscience Australia.

Key points: The quake was reported at 11:41pm on Sunday and lasted only a few seconds, but residents in central Melbourne felt the impact. Seismologist Adam Pascal believes it is the biggest earthquake in Melbourne in 100 years.

Melbourne residents reported building shaking Sunday evening around 11:41 p.m.

Although Sunbury is located 40 kilometers northwest of the city, the impact of the earthquake was felt in Melbourne’s CBD.

Residents stated that the earthquake lasted only a few seconds.

More than 20,000 people in Sunbury reported feeling the earthquake to Australian Geosciences at around 1:30 am.

The quake was also felt as far north as Bendigo and as far south as Hobart.

There were no immediate reports of widespread damage or injuries, and there is no danger of a tsunami.

Adam Pascal, chief scientist at the Earthquake Research Center (SRC), said the magnitude 4 quake occurred in the northern suburbs of Melbourne, around the Craigieburn and Grenville area.

He took to Twitter during the quake, saying it was probably the largest earthquake in over 100 years within the Melbourne metropolitan area.

“The last 4-magnitude earthquake in the metro area was in 1902,” Pascal said in a video posted on Twitter.

He added that although it was shallow, there was likely damage near the epicenter.

De Ninis of the Somali Red Crescent said people close to the epicenter had reported hearing an explosion.

“This appears to be a shallow event – the seismic energy from such earthquakes can reach the surface and be transformed into sound waves, creating a ‘bang’,” she wrote on Twitter.

Melbourne was hit by an earthquake in September 2021 that caused some damage, including on the famous Chapel Street shopping street.

With a magnitude of 5.9, it was the largest earthquake ever recorded in the state of Victoria, but its epicenter was at Woods Point, about 130 kilometers east of Melbourne.

People also felt the 2021 earthquake in parts of New South Wales, South Australia, Tasmania and the Australian Capital Territory.

On average, Australia is hit by about 100 earthquakes of magnitude 3 or greater each year, according to Geoscience Australia.

Earthquakes greater than magnitude 5, such as the devastating magnitude 5.4 earthquake in Newcastle in 1989, occur approximately every one to two years.

