What readers said about the Sunbury earthquake





“I heard this big noise in my room while I was laying down and I thought it was just my cat climbing on the roof but not until about an hour later I saw everyone posting on the internet about it and I just realized we had an earthquake.” – Mia

“I woke up to the sound of the earthquake and the shaking of the bed. It was a distinct rumbling from the floor. My shower screen in the inner room was rattling. By the roaring and shaking, I would have suspected it was shallow with a hotspot nearby.” – Diane

“It was probably the scariest thing I’ve ever experienced. I woke up and honestly expected to see an airplane with flames all around it.” – for every

“Here at Sandhurst it began with a very low-frequency grumbling that could be heard from a great distance. After a few seconds there was one short, but very strong shiver that made my house and my bed shake. I was ready to jump out of my bed to escape if need be. Tomorrow I shall check the walls In search of cracks caused by this earthquake.” – Jerry

“The sudden jolt I felt at Glenroy was so frightening, I honestly thought a plane had crashed nearby.” – on

“I was concentrating on my computer and then I heard a great crack followed by a strong jolt. It scared the life out of me.” – Julie

“I felt this in St Kilda West, a loud noise followed by a very big impact on the second floor of the house.” – David

“I felt it on the Mornington Peninsula. I thought someone was on the roof or jumped on the deck because it was so loud. – Josh

“It shook my solid brick house. It sounded like an explosion.” – Violetta

“In Keillor, the whole bed shook and the house shook. No damage as far as I can see this late at night.” – Stan

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theage.com.au/national/victoria/i-honestly-thought-a-tram-hit-my-house-what-readers-said-about-the-earthquake-20230529-p5dby6.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

