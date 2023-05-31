Earthquake rocks Andover, New Hampshire





An earthquake shakes downtown New Hampshire

Updated: 11:16AM EST on May 31, 2023

Hide text Show text

Well, that’s something we don’t talk about every day here in New Hampshire. Earlier this morning, a small *** earthquake occurred in the Lakes District centered on the western shore of Squam Lake in the town of Sandwich. It was a magnitude 2.9 earthquake about 9 49 this morning. Many surrounding communities such as Wolfeboro and MEREDITH also felt a little shaken during that time period. Earthquakes are not terribly uncommon. Here in New Hampshire, on average, we see about 567 of them each year. Remember that we are not sitting on a major fault line, right? So what’s underneath us are these little inner plates, these little fault lines and that’s why earthquakes are generally less intense but maybe a little bit more frequent than some other areas. Most of the earthquakes we see here in England, let alone New Hampshire in general are of magnitude five or less. However, in 1941, the strongest earthquake in New Hampshire recorded history occurred in the town of Ossipee, it was a magnitude 5.6 earthquake, but back in 1638, there was actually a larger earthquake*** that geologists now estimate could have Have his *** his strength was seven in what is now the occupied area. So some earthquake stats for you on Tuesday. If you feel any vibration, please let us know. Well, that’s something we don’t talk about every day here in New Hampshire. Earlier this morning, a small *** earthquake occurred in the Lakes District centered on the western shore of Squam Lake in the town of Sandwich. It was a magnitude 2.9 earthquake about 9 49 this morning. Many surrounding communities such as Wolfeboro and MEREDITH also felt a little shaken during that time period. Earthquakes are not terribly uncommon. Here in New Hampshire, on average, we see about 567 of them each year. Remember that we are not sitting on a major fault line, right? So what’s underneath us are these little inner plates, these little fault lines and that’s why earthquakes are generally less intense but maybe a little bit more frequent than some other areas. Most of the earthquakes we see here in England, let alone New Hampshire in general are of magnitude five or less. However, in 1941, the strongest earthquake in New Hampshire recorded history occurred in the town of Ossipee, it was a magnitude 5.6 earthquake, but back in 1638, there was actually a larger earthquake*** that geologists now estimate could have Have his *** his strength was seven in what is now the occupied area. So some earthquake stats for you on Tuesday. If you feel any vibration, please let us know.

An earthquake shakes downtown New Hampshire

Updated: 11:16AM EST on May 31, 2023

People felt a small quake Wednesday morning near Andover, New Hampshire. A 2.2-magnitude quake struck at 6:04 a.m., with the epicenter about a mile east of Andover at a depth of about 3.8 miles, according to the US Geological Survey. Viewers in the Andover area sent in emails saying they felt the earth shaking around that time. There were no reports of any damages. Five other earthquakes have occurred within New Hampshire’s borders this year: quakes of magnitude 2.9 and 1.8 on April 25 in Center Sandwich, a magnitude 1.5 earthquake on February 26 in North Woodstock, and a magnitude 2.1 earthquake in February. 24 in Warner’s 1.9-magnitude earthquake on January 25 in arc >> USGS Map: Earthquakes in New Hampshire in 2023 Quakes in the Granite State are usually minor, although there are memorable quakes. In 2012, a 4.0-magnitude earthquake centered in southern New Hampshire was felt as far away as Connecticut, and in 1982, a 4.0-magnitude earthquake was centered near Laconia and Sanbornton. The earthquake collapsed telephone poles and shook homes, but there were no reports of injuries or major damage at the time. The most significant earthquakes centered in New Hampshire in recorded history occurred four days on December 20, 1940 and December 24. 1940, and both had the same strength. The epicenter of both magnitude 5.6 earthquakes was in the Ossipee district. >> Meteorologist Matt Honig explains how earthquakes happen in New Hampshire:

Manchester, New Hampshire –

People felt a small earthquake Wednesday morning near Andover, New Hampshire.

The magnitude 2.2 quake occurred at 6:04 a.m. and had its epicenter about 1 mile east of Andover at a depth of about 3.8 miles, according to the US Geological Survey.

Many WMUR viewers in the Andover area sent in emails stating that they felt the earth shaking at the time.

There were no reports of damage.

Five other earthquakes have occurred within New Hampshire’s borders this year:

>> USGS map: Earthquakes in New Hampshire in 2023

Earthquakes in the Granite State are usually minor, although there are also memorable ones. In 2012, a 4.0-magnitude earthquake had its epicenter in southern New Hampshire and was felt as far away as Connecticut.

In 1982, an earthquake with a magnitude of at least 4.0 was centered near Laconia and Sanbornton. The earthquake collapsed telephone poles and shook homes, but no injuries or major damage were reported at the time.

The most significant earthquakes centered in New Hampshire in recorded history occurred four days on December 20, 1940 and December 24, 1940, and each had the same magnitude. The epicenter of both the magnitude 5.6 earthquakes was in the Ossipee district.

>> Meteorologist Matt Honig explains how earthquakes happen in New Hampshire:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wmur.com/article/earthquake-new-hampshire-andover-wilmot-53123/44051924 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos