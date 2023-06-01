Preview: Seattle Sounders vs San Jose Earthquakes





The Seattle Sounders pulled off an impressive 1-0 victory over the New York Red Bulls at the weekend. Tonight, they host the San Jose Earthquakes in Game 1 of the Heritage Cup in 2023. San Jose is an improved team this season and boasts MVP Christian Espinosa. Will the Sounders continue to win or face another setback? Let’s dig in and see.

14- San Jose is winless in 14 straight road games (4 D, 10 L). The Earthquakes also hold the MLS record for longest away winless streak – 20 games in 2008-09.

The result against the RBNZ last weekend was a good 80%, if that makes any sense. Seattle needed to find a way to get back to basics and for the most part they did. Things got weird after Joao Paulo’s red card, but that’s why things were mostly good.

Against San Jose, they have to continue the foundation they built. They created really high quality chances against RBNY and those chances should be there against the Earthquakes playing a league game on short break for the first time this season.

Over the past several years, the Earthquakes have been known as one of the chaotic aspects of MLS. Well, with the new manager Luchi Gonzalez, things have calmed down a bit. We know from Luchi’s time with FC Dallas that his style attempts to combine intelligent pressing with a possession-based attack. It is not surprising that he is trying to do this in San Jose.

While Luchi manages to calm things down a bit with the earthquakes, things are still a bit chaotic for them. They’ve allowed six goals in second-half stoppage time this season, including the FC Dallas goal last weekend. They have only kept two clean sheets this season and have been eliminated just twice. There are a lot of goals, guys.

Oh, also: Christian Espinosa is so good. Very Well.

Things are looking up after the win against the Red Bulls, but most Sounders fans are dumbfounded when they see San Jose in the schedule. A win tonight against an improved Earthquakes team will be huge for confidence.

Goodson was shown a red card for San Jose in the 100th minute against FC Dallas, Kid Coyle and Nico Tsakiris away for the U-20s. Nathan and Carlos Acapo are sidelined with serious injuries. Joao Paulo has been suspended. Cristian Roldan and Ethan Dupilari are still out. Cody Baker and Jordan Morris have recently been added to the injury list. Albert Rusnak has not been training this week after suffering from food poisoning, but at least he should be available. Raul Ruidiaz will likely play, as well as Clean Rowe.

Sounders (4-2-3-1): Free; Noho, Ragen, Ariyaga, Roldan; Attention, Kitahara. Chu, Ludero, Teves; Heber

San Jose (4-3-3): Daniel; Traucco, Besson, Rodriguez, Mary; Yuell, Grosso, Montero; Kekanovic, Ibobisi, Espinosa

Sound Score (1st in West, 3rd in Shield): 8-5-2, +8 GD

San Jose’s record (5th in the West, 13th in the Shield): 5-5-4, -1 GD

Where: Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington

Kick-off time: 7:39 p.m. PT

Commentators (AppleTV): Max Brittus and Heath Pearce

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sounderatheart.com/2023/5/31/23742149/seattle-sounders-san-jose-earthquakes-preview-heritage-cup The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos