A young Turkish earthquake survivor overcomes trauma through art





A 15-year-old high school student from Malatya in Turkey, one of the 11 provinces that were greatly affected by the earthquake in early February, recently opened a painting exhibition in the temporary accommodation center, where she is sheltering with her family.

Çiğdem Iyem, who has shown an interest in painting since the age of 10, opened a gallery in the Teknokent Residence Center, which consists of 2,200 containers and provides shelter to more than 10,000 earthquake victims.

The little girl continues her education at the same time in the “Container City” education campus located in the Batalghazi district in the center of Malatya.

Recalling the moments of strong tremors, Im said in an interview with Anadolu Agency (AA): “I woke up to (that) noise during the earthquake, the first thing that came to my mind was my paintings. I wanted to take them right away, and as soon as we took them we finally went out of the house.”

Im, who said she has a collection of about 3,000 paintings, noted that they carefully selected the paintings to display. She expressed that art had always been her primary interest, and in the face of the earthquake and the challenges it brought, it became something she held on to.

“We tried to get ahead by holding on to something. I drew this two or three days after the earthquake… Drawing has also become a part of my life, and I do it constantly. I want to study as an art teacher and pursue an academic career in graduate school and university.” In the future “.

Kübra Benli, teacher of visual arts at Çiğdem, praised her student’s talent and described her work as very successful for her age.

“She has a lot of talent. She wanted to open an exhibition, and we supported her and saw her work in different styles such as geometric abstraction, lyrical abstraction, surrealism and portraiture,” Penley said.

Looking into the future, I suggested that if Schideme continued her studies, she should consider obtaining a fine arts degree at the undergraduate level, which would allow her to develop a more distinctive artistic language and academic career.

The Daily Sabah Newsletter

Stay up to date with what is happening in Türkiye, its region and the world.

Engage me

You can unsubscribe at any time. By registering, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailysabah.com/turkiye/young-turkish-quake-survivor-overcomes-trauma-through-art/news The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos