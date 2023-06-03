Earthquake information: Light Mag. 3.9 – 6.5 mph south of Saratoga, Carbon County, Wyoming, USA, on Friday, June 2, 2023 at 2:14 AM (GMT -6)





Saratoga, Wyoming (11.2 km northwest of epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / Single head bump / 1-2 sec: Woke me up with a big jolt that felt kind of like an explosion. Leaving things knocking on shelves and walls | One user found this interesting.

Riverside, Wyoming (16.7 km south of the epicenter) [Map] /Weak vibration (MMI III): felt house shaking, dog barking | 2 users found this interesting.

Saratoga, Carbon, Wyoming (11 km northwest of epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV): House and bed shaking | 2 users found this interesting.

Laramie (99.2 km east of the epicenter) [Map] / Light shake (MMI IV) / Rattling, shaking / Very short: My house is just starting to shake | 2 users found this interesting.

Sleeping in bed Saratoga Wyoming (10.6 km northwest of epicenter) [Map] / imperceptible / single vertical bump / 10-15 seconds: heard a bump like someone fell out of bed then heard china gently shaking in china cabinet in next room

Laramie / Mild Shaking (MMI IV) / Rattling, Shaking / 2-5 sec: Deep Rattling, Bed Shaking | 2 users found this interesting.

7 miles east of Saratoga / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / rattling, shaking / 10-15 secs: shaking as loud as thunder | One user found this interesting.

Y Camp/Weak Vibration (MMI III): Woke me out of my sleep with a clatter and made my heavy bed creak | One user found this interesting.

5 miles northwest of Saratoga (19.8 km northwest of epicenter) [Map] / Soft rocking (MMI IV) / Rock and roll / 2-5 sec

Rawlins (61.2 km northwest from the epicenter) [Map] / very weak vibration (MMI II) / rattling, shaking / 10-15 seconds

Saratoga, Wyoming, just 1/4 mile east of town / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / Shaking and rolling / 5-10 secs: I was startled awake, it felt like my bed was shaking.

Saratoga, Wyoming / Weak shaking (MMI III) / Rattling, rattling / Too short: A deep rumble shook things in the house and woke me up. It caused my dog ​​to run and hide.

Camp, Wyoming / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / Single side shaking / 2-5 seconds

Laramie / weak vibration (MMI III) / clank, shaking / 2-5 seconds

Saratoga / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Single side vibration / 2-5 seconds: Loud growl heard then house shook for a few seconds fast

Rollins / No Hair

