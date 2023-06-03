GR Band Kids holds benefit concert for earthquake victims – Essex News Daily





Photo Courtesy of Maeve O’KeefeGR Band Kids will hold a concert to raise money to help people affected by earthquakes in Syria and Turkey. From left: Sidney Fink, Jasmine Ayan, and Ellis Kastenmaier.

By Marian Cristiano Mistretta Reporter, Glen Ridge, NJ — The devastating earthquakes that struck both Turkey and Syria earlier this year were upsetting for Glen Ridge High School student Yasmine Ayan.

She knew the affected people—no one in her immediate family, but friends, cousins, and distant relatives. “It really hit home,” she said. “Türkiye is my motherland.”

The disaster affected millions of people and left thousands homeless near the Turkish-Syrian border on 6 February. To make a difference, Yasmine organized a bake sale and ran a few clothing sales tours, then called a group of musician friends who gave a concert last year in support of Ukraine and raised over a thousand dollars for the people of that embattled country.

“They’re looking for national causes—charitable fundraising for international crises,” she said. The high school musicians are called GR Band Kids (Glen Rock Band Kids) and are holding a fund-raising show Thursday, June 1, at The Women’s Club of Glen Ridge, 219 Ridgewood Ave. The GR Band for kids consists of Avery Kin on piano, Ellis Kastenneier on flute, Sydney Fink on bassoon, and Jasmine on harmonica. They will play jazz and classical music.

“The last song is ‘Piano Man,’” Jasmine said. “That’s where I come in, on the harmonica.” It was Avery from GR Band Kids who came up with the idea to put on a benefit concert two years ago while looking through old yearbooks and seeing students from the 1940s. They are having an organized concert for World War II, he decides to revitalize the tradition.

The concert is free but they accept donations at the door. All proceeds will go to the United Nations Crisis Relief Program. The amount collected will be announced at the end of the evening. Yasmine chose to support UN Crisis Relief because she was looking for the most reliable sources and felt they had good humanitarian efforts.

Jasmine feels that this event will bring the community together to learn about the impact of this earthquake. “We have such a good program,” she said. “The children put a lot of time into training, and put their work well.” The money raised will go to the United Nations Crisis Relief Program to provide shelter, food, water and heating to earthquake victims. “I hope people will come and enjoy the music,” Jasmine said. “We’re excited about that.”

As a current senior, Jasmine will not be returning to sing at the GR Band Kids fundraiser next year, because she will be off to college. But since Sydney is young, she hopes the band will last. She said: “I think they will do that, and direct the money towards another crisis. It would be nice to see it [the fundraiser] For more information, contact Yasmin Ayan at [email protected].

For more information about the UN Crisis Relief Programme, visit: https://crisisrelief.un.org/ To donate directly to the cause, visit: https://crisisrelief.un.org/turkiye-syria-earthquake-appeal.

