The US Geological Survey says a rare earthquake off the US coast in the Gulf of Mexico defies easy explanation





A rare seafloor earthquake occurred in the Gulf of Mexico about 130 miles southeast of Gulfport, Mississippi, and the source cannot be easily explained, experts say.

USGS data shows that the 3.3-magnitude quake occurred around 11:15 p.m. Sunday, June 4, along the continental shelf.

This region has no known fault lines or tectonic plate boundaries. But there may be an unknown fault line in place, according to USGS geophysicist Amy Vaughan.

“It’s strange, but not very strange,” Vaughan told McClatchy News. “It’s just a rare thing and it shows that it can happen anywhere. Things change and move all the time and fault zones can be located anywhere. It’s less common in that area, but we have some history about it there.”

The closest town to the quake is Venice, Louisiana, about 95 miles northeast, and no one reported feeling it.

USGS data indicates that it was central to just over 3 miles below the sea floor, says the USGS.

Experts say that at a magnitude of 3.3, it likely wouldn’t have caused cracking on the sea floor and wasn’t strong enough to generate tsunami activity.

The strange quake is similar to the 4.5-magnitude earthquake that occurred in April along the East Coast, about 325 miles southeast of Buxton, North Carolina. The epicenter was 6 miles below the sea floor and not near any known fault zone, undersea volcano, vents on the sea floor, or anything else known to cause earthquakes.

It was strong enough to generate reports of people feeling weak shaking in five East Coast states, McClatchy News reported.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.yahoo.com/rare-earthquake-off-us-coast-164709231.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

