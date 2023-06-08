AirTags reveal that officials in Mexico stole items donated for earthquake relief in Turkey





Earlier this year, Reuters published an excellent report exposing Dow Inc.’s faulty recycling practices. and the Singapore government with Apple’s AirTag item tracker. In a similar vein, journalist Pamela Cerdera has now shared a new video in which she used AirTags to track donations made in Mexico that were supposed to be sent to Turkey in response to the devastating earthquakes that hit the country earlier this year.

Donations were collected by the government of Mexico, but it turned out that these donations never reached Turkey. In fact, they never made it out of Mexico City.

In a video posted on YouTube, Cerdera explains that she donated two items (a bag of rice and a box of toilet paper) to donation centers located in Mexico City that were set up to collect goods for Turkey. However, when she made the donations, she was skeptical that they would end up in Turkey, so she placed an AirTag inside each.

When it became clear via Find My that the donated items would not actually make their way to Turkey as promised, Cerdera ventured out to Mexico City to track them down. According to the Find My app, the two donations were separated, but neither was ever delivered to Turkey as promised.

Using the Find My app, Cerdeira discovered that both donations ended up on separate marketplaces where sellers were reselling them. She went to the location that the Find My app shows for the bag of rice, but they wouldn’t let her into the building. She then visited the market where the toilet paper package was found and used Precision Finding to locate it and ensure it was resold.

Whether or not this is a result of widespread donations made in Mexico remains to be seen. However, government officials promised to investigate Cerdera’s findings.

This is another example that shows how versatile AirTags can be. Along with stories like this, we’ve seen AirTags used to track stolen cars, stolen money, and of course, everyday items like keys.

