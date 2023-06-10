Philippines: volcanic earthquake, new lava dome discovered in Mayon; An explosion may be coming – news





Families living in the 6km danger zone have been evacuated, while school and commercial activities have been suspended

Publish date: Saturday, June 10, 2023, 12:47 PM

Growing unrest at Mayon Volcano in the Philippines suggests that a violent eruption of one of the country’s most active volcanoes could come within weeks or days.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) on Saturday released an image showing a new lava dome at the volcano’s summit.

“A new pinnacle lava dome appears in the Mayon crater where the pre-existing dome was pushed outward in increments that formed boulders in the first week of June 2023,” the agency said in a Facebook post.

She added that during the past 24 hours, one volcano earthquake and 59 rockfall events were detected.

Here’s a picture of the new lava dome:

A crater glow was also seen with the naked eye on Friday night.

Authorities have placed Mayon on Alert 3, which means that “intense unrest/volcanic unrest” has been detected.

Philippine troops, police and rescue workers have begun forcibly evacuating residents living within the danger zone.

The area within a 6 km (3.7 mi) radius of Mayon Crater is supposed to be off-limits due to potential volcanic emissions, pyroclastic flows, rockslides, and other hazards. But many poor villagers have built houses and tended farms in the danger zone of Mayon over the years.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said the process of evacuating residents from the permanent danger zone was under way and promised to provide assistance to the displaced until the end of the crisis.

“Right now, what we’re doing is preparing and moving people away from the area so, if the time comes, I hope that doesn’t happen…we’re ready,” Marcos told reporters. “But unfortunately science tells us that this may happen because the mantle or cap on top of the lava is slowly rising.”

Authorities raised the alert level for the volcano in the northeastern province of Albay on Thursday after scorching flows of gas, debris and rock descended its upper slope, indicating subsurface activity that could precede a dangerous eruption.

Marcus said conditions improved a bit on Friday, though the lava has yet to start flowing.

The number of residents evacuated was not immediately available.

A tourist draw for its picturesque conical shape, which stands 2,462 meters (8,077 feet) high, Mayon last erupted violently in 2018, displacing tens of thousands of villagers.

Government volcanologists raised the alert level around Mayon to the third level of its five-step alert system on Thursday after detecting an increasing number of rockslides and at least two volcanic earthquakes in recent days.

Six short emissions of volcanic gas and ash flowed into the volcano’s southern canyons within 2 kilometers (1.2 miles) of the crater on Friday. The state volcanology institute said several rock falls, fluffy ash and steam plumes that drifted south were also observed.

The institute said in its latest update Friday morning that Mayon is “in a relatively high level of unrest as magma is in the crater and a serious eruption is possible within weeks or even days.”

Mayon is one of the most turbulent active volcanoes in all of the Philippines.

Officials were also closely monitoring Taal volcano south of Manila and Mount Kanlun in central Negros Island for renewed signs of unrest.

