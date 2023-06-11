World earthquake report for Sunday, June 11, 2023





Sunday, June 11, 2023, 18:20 18:20 PM | Written by: Seismic Monitor

Global earthquakes with a magnitude greater than 3 in the last 24 hours on June 11, 2023

Summary: 1 earthquake 6.0+, 7 earthquakes 5.0+, 39 earthquakes 4.0+, 111 earthquakes 3.0+, 227 earthquakes 2.0+ (total 385) This report is updated hourly +: 39 earthquakes, grade 3+: 111 earthquakes, grade 2 +: 227 No earthquakes of magnitude 7 or higher Estimated total seismic energy: 1.9 x 1014 joules (54 GWh, equivalent to 46,430 tons of TNT or 2.9 atomic bombs!) Learn more 10 largest earthquakes in the world ( past 24 hours) #1: mag 6.2 N P, 28km SSE of Tomakomae, Hokkaido, Japan Sun Jun 11, 2023 6:54 PM (GMT +9) – #2: mag 5.8 S P Sun Jun 11, 2023 11:08 PM (GMT +10) – #3: MAG 5.4 64km S of Gorontalo, Indonesia Sunday Jun 11, 2023 9:42AM (GMT +8) – #4: MAG 5.2 Solomon Sea, 95km SE Kempe, Papua New Guinea Sun, Jun 11, 2023 at 9:34 PM (GMT +10) – #5: MAG 5.2 N Pac, Russia Sun Jun 11, 2023 at 12:58 PM (GMT +10).) – # 6: mag 5.2 153 km NE from Napier, Papua, Indonesia Sunday June 11, 2023 at 3:51 pm (GMT +9) – No. 7: mag 5.0 107 miles NE of Fairbanks, Alaska, USA Sunday June 11, 2023 6:32 AM (GMT -8 ) – #8: mag 5.0 6.8 km south of Alberton, South Africa Sun Jun 11, 2023 2:38 AM (GMT +2) – #9: mag 4.8 Xinjiang, China Mon 12 Jun 2023 12:40 AM (GMT +8) – #10: Mag 4.8 Mongolia, 29km SSE of Tashta, Kemerovo Oblast, Russia Sun Jun 11, 2023 12:11 PM (GMT +7) – earthquakes reported in Field No. 1: Mag 5.0 6.8 km SW of Alberton, South Africa – 12029 reports Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 2:38 am (GMT +2) – No. 2: Mag 4.1 Aegean Sea, 8.9 km SW of Kusadasi, Aydın, Turkey – 103 reports Sunday June 11, 2023 7:42 am (GMT +3) – #3: Mag 3.6 13km W of Naples, Neapel, Campania, Italy – 52 reports Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 8:44 am (GMT +2) – #4: mag 6.2 N PAC, 28km SSE of Tomakomae, Hokkaido, Japan – 45 reports Sun Jun 11, 2023 6:54 PM (GMT +9) – #5: mag 3.2 near Klerksdorp, NW, South Africa – 23rep 11, 2023 at 4:34 pm (GMT +2) – #6: mag 5.0 107 miles NE of Fairbanks, Alaska, USA – 13rep Sunday June 11, 2023 at 6:32 pm (GMT -8) – #7: Mag 3.6 2km NW of Dhekiajuli, Sonitpur, Assam, India – 11 reports Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 11:35 AM (GMT +5:30) – #8: Mag km W of Goxon, Kahramanmaraş, Turkey – 6 reports Sun, Jun 11, 2023 at 11:56 AM (GMT +3) – #9: mag 3.6 N P, 25 km SE Tomakomae, Hokkaido, Japan – 4 reports Sun, Jun 11, 2023 at 7:03 PM (GMT) +9) – #10: mag 4.7 Philippine Sea, Japan, 93km east of Hualien City, Taiwan – 4 reports Sunday Jun 11, 2023 at 8:25pm (GMT +8) – #11: mag 4.3 37km NW of Erzurum, TURKEY – 3 reports Sunday, Jun 11, 2023 at 10:41 AM (GMT +3) – #12: Mag 4.0 Adana, 24km SW of Gokson, Kahramanmaraş, Turkey – reports Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 7:47 AM (GMT + 3) – #13: mag 4.1 44km NW of Kahramanmaraş, Turkey – 2 reports Sunday Jun 11, 2023 5:57pm (GMT+3) – #1: mag 2.6 Aegean Sea, Greece, 16km SW of Kusadasi, Aydın , TURKEY – 2 reports Sunday June 11, 2023 8:03 AM (GMT +3) – #15: Mag 2.1 16km SSE of Muğla, Muğla, Turkey – 2 reports Sunday, June 11, 2023 7:08 AM (GMT +3) – #16: Mag 3.5 Philippine Sea, 46km SW of Romblon, Mimaropa, Philippines – 2 reports Sunday Jun 11, 2023 6:31 PM (GMT +8) – #17: Mag 4.1 18km W of Chunyi, Manabi Province, Ecuador – 2 reports Sunday, June 11, 2023 5:28 AM (GMT -5) – No. 18: MAG 2.5 7.1 miles SE of Chester, Plumas County, CA, USA – Two reports Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 5:48 AM ( GMT -7) – earthquake statistics

Number of earthquakes and energy released over time

The number of earthquakes and the energy released is more than magnitude

Earthquake magnitude and energy released over time

