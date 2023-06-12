Match recap: Tacoma Defiance is tied 1-1 with Earthquakes II, Shootout loses





San Jose, Khalifa. – Tacoma Defiance (4-3-4, 19 points) is tied 1-1 with Earthquakes II (4-5-3, 17 points) Sunday night at PayPal Park. Takuma lost the ensuing shootout at the end of regulation, leaving Bay Area by one point.

San Jose scored first in the 29th minute. Jack Scahan’s cross found Will Richmond’s foot just in front of the goal, who finished the chance into the roof of the net.

Reed Baker-Whiting equalized in the 56th minute for Tacoma, finishing a shot from just outside the area into the far corner for his first MLS NEXT Pro goal of the year.

In a seven-round shootout, Takuma converted five of his attempts compared to the Earthquake’s six of the second’s, sending Defiance home with a waypoint. The result keeps Tacoma in second place in the Pacific Division with 19 points from 11 games played.

After today’s contest, Team Wade Webber continues to stretch its path as it takes on Sporting KC II on Thursday, June 15th at Rock Chalk Park (5:00 p.m. PT/Apple TV).

Tacoma Challenge 1 – Quake 2 1

Assistants: Andrew Hanks, Justin Fillmore

Fourth official: Alberto Azpecia

Weather: 73 degrees, partly cloudy

SG – Will Richmond (Jack Scahan) 29′

Tac – Red Baker-Whiting (Snyder Brunel) 56′

Tak – Abdoulaye Sissoko (Result)

SJ – Osinei Boda (Result)

Tack – Eitor Björjolfsson (Result)

SJ-Eduardo Blancas (Result)

Tac-Travian Souza (Result)

SJ-Rodolfo Castro (Result)

Tack – Frank Daruma (self)

SJ – Cameron Kelly (Result)

Tac-Bridelio Rodriguez (Result)

SJ – Cruz Medina (Saved)

Tac – Antonio Herrera (Result)

SJ-Will Richmond (Result)

Tac – Sebastian Gomez (Saved)

SJ – Aaron Edwards (Result)

SJ – Casey Walls (WARNING) 20′

SJ – Cameron Seeley (caution) 58′

SJ – Aaron Edwards (caution) 86′

Tacoma Challenge – Andrew Thomas; Stewart Hawkins, Abdoulaye Sissoko, Elijah Katsaros; Red Baker – Whiting (Antonio Herrera 82′), Frank Daruma, Snyder Brunel (Gio Miglietti 72′), Travian Souza; Ethan Dupilari (Sebastian Gomez 62′), Paul Rothrock (Ethor Bjorjolfsson 82′), Brodilio Rodriguez – Captain

Unused Substitutes: Wallis Lapsley, George Minongo, Chris Aquino

Earthquakes II – Emmanuel Eight; Oscar Verhoeven, Daniel Mooney, Casey Walls (Cruz Medina 46), Giancarlo Motta-Morphin (Aaron Edwards 73); Michael Baldecimo (Edwyn Mendoza 67), Cameron Seeley. Jack Scahan (Rudolph Castro 46′), Nico Tsakiris (Eduardo Blancas 67′), Will Richmond; Osini Buddha

Unused substitutes: Eric de la Cerda, Alejandro Cano, Alex Chow

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.soundersfc.com/tacoma-defiance/news/match-recap-tacoma-defiance-draws-1-1-with-earthquakes-ii-loses-shootout The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos