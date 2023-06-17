Earthquake information: moderate mag. 4.8 earthquake – 29 km east of La Rochelle, Charente-Maritimes, Nouvelle-Aquitaine, France, on Friday, June 16, 2023 at 6:38 pm (GMT +2)





Contribute: Leave a comment if you find a particular report interesting or want to add to it. Teach as something not appropriate. Mark useful or interesting. Submit your user report!

Rennes (221.7 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Single side vibration / 5-10 seconds: Sideways movement felt by many people sitting on different couches | 16 users found this interesting.

Neuville de Poito (95.8 km northeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Soft shaking (MMI IV) / 2-5 s: Furniture started shaking and the floor felt shaking | 11 users found this interesting. No furniture shaking visually noticeable but shaking was felt in Angers (142.7 km N from epicenter) [Map] / Soft vibration (MMI IV) / Single side vibration / 2-5 seconds: Disturbing noise followed by strong vibrations inside | 5 users found this interesting. No noise just vibration

Saint-Pierre-de-Corbes (175 km northeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III): I was lying on my couch when all of a sudden my couch, my lamp, the air conditioner, and everything in front of me started shaking for a few seconds | 3 users found this interesting.

Corinne Barron Whole House to Shake Cats (19 km west northwest of epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / 1-2 s: The house shook from floor to ceiling, and the cats didn’t have long. The dog continued to eat for 1-2 seconds, some crackling sounds were heard (reported by our app) Challans (109.8km NW of epicenter) [Map] / light shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 5-10 seconds: I was scared, it was like someone was shaking the house | 4 users found this interesting. It was quite long, as I’m close to Beauvoir sur Mer, and lasted 2 minutes, with first a strong shake and then a light shake.

Ivres (26.9 km from epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / 2-5 seconds: I was in the living room with my kids when I heard clattering and felt like the house was shaking. | 3 users found this interesting.

Bordeaux (151.5 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / Horizontal (lateral) swaying / 5-10 seconds: I was sitting on the couch with my laptop and I felt a pendulum move as if the building was rocking back and forth. between 1 Hz / 0.5 Hz and lasted about 5 seconds | One user found this interesting.

Bordeaux (153.2 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak rocking (MMI III) / Horizontal rocking (sideways) / 2-5 seconds: Several scattering horizontal movements over a few seconds. No vibration sounds. The person standing did not feel it. | One user found this interesting.

Angers (139.6 km north from the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / Horizontal swing (sideways) / 2-5 seconds: slight sideways movement with a slight rolling effect, as on an inflatable mattress on water swaying. | One user found this interesting.

Bordeaux (156.1 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / Soft shaking (MMI IV) / Single side shaking / 2-5 seconds: I sat in the family room. I felt my chair and the table move, pouring water into the bottle in front of me. I heard the sliding windows crack. | One user found this interesting.

Bordeaux (151.9 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds: shaking for a few seconds and the building moves a bit (I’m on the 3rd floor) | One user found this interesting.

Bordeaux (152.8 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / weak shaking (MMI III) / swaying horizontally (sideways) / 2-5 seconds: on my desk, I started to feel the shaking on my desk, on my feet on the floor in my apartment on the 10th floor, I first thought maybe the neighbors had dropped something or a truck it was It could have spread, but the shaking lasted far too long for any of that, so I assumed it was an earthquake and after checking the net it looks like there was an earthquake not far from Bordeaux. | One user found this interesting.

Ile de Oléron France (49.1 km from epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds: On vacation at one campsite in Saint-Denis, vibration was installed in our motorhome, and the shaking lasted about 5 seconds … | One user found this interesting.

La Tranche-sur-Mer (48.2 km west-northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / Single side shaking / 5-10 seconds: Hello, we were sitting on the beach in La Tranche-sur-Mer and felt 4 or 5 small tremors | One user found this interesting.

Vannes (264.1 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Light vibration (MMI IV) / Single side vibration / 2-5 seconds: vibrations for the first time and then a few seconds after a second longer session. Slight movement of curtains, side table. In the office on the ground floor but colleagues on +1 and +2 floors also felt it. | One user found this interesting.

Saint-Pierre-de-Corbes France (172.9 km northeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Soft shaking (MMI IV) / 2-5 s: I was at my desk, in front of my computer. The piece of furniture started to move without making any noise. I felt great vibrations all over my body One user found this interesting.

Lorient (260.2 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Horizontal (sideways) swaying / 10-15 seconds: I was in my bed and felt the shaking, the furniture next to me also moved, then started again again | One user found this interesting.

Rennes (224.5 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV): I was in my bed, I felt tremors like some kind of shaking, my cats were scared! The walls started shaking and the sliding closet doors just started shaking| One user found this interesting.

Saint Medard-on-Gal (146.3 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III): Lying on the couch correcting my papers. I felt myself move, and the buffet doors began to close softly.| One user found this interesting.

17 Rue du Château de l’Eraudière 44300 Nantes (128.3 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III): I was on the couch. The apartment started shaking, as did the things on the coffee table. My cat was shocked too. | One user found this interesting.

Caudebec-les-Elbeuf (366.8 km northeast from the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Horizontal (lateral) oscillating / 2-5 seconds: Center in Niort, France, 5,2 Richter. June 16, 2023, at 18:38. La Rochelle (26.7 km from epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV): Sitting inside the building, the building shook for 4 seconds

Quimper, Finistère, Brittany (318.9 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / 20-30 seconds: Computer screen moves about 1 cm without noise. | 2 users found this interesting.

Buñuel Motors (116.4 km east of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Horizontal swing (sideways) / 2-5 seconds: While sitting on my couch, the house shook for a few seconds | 2 users found this interesting.

treillieres (136.9 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III): Strange felt as if a very large washing machine was moving the entire house | 2 users found this interesting.

Poitiers, Vienne, New Aquitaine (96.5 km ENE from epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III): I felt an earthquake for the first time; hard to describe | 2 users found this interesting.

Dompierre-sur-Mer, Charente-Maritime, New-Aquitaine (21.7 km west of the epicenter) [Map] / Low vibration (MMI III) / Single vertical bump / 5-10 seconds: Faible secousse | 2 users found this interesting. (Reported by our app)

85210 (41.9 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III): Great vibrations but no falling objects and no damage from our house is an old building on a rock

Lormont, Gironde, New-Aquitaine (150.3 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / slight shaking (MMI IV) / my head swaying (up and down) / 2-5 s: I was lying on my bed and the bed jumped, I thought it was my cats but they weren’t in the living room so I looked under my bed but I didn’t think there was an earthquake

Beaufort in Valley (142.7 km northeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / Single side shaking / 2-5 seconds: I was startled and didn’t understand that this shaking was an earthquake. The mirror in the bathroom shook and a friend who was with me felt her chair move. The cat got scared and ran outside.

Show more

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.volcanodiscovery.com/earthquakes/quake-info/7684022/quake-felt-Jun-16-2023-Near-Cholet-Pays-de-la-Loire-France.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos