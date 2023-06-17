World earthquake report for Friday, June 16, 2023





Sat, Jun 17, 2023 00:24 00:24 AM | Written by: Seismic Monitor

Global earthquakes with a magnitude greater than 3 in the last 24 hours on June 17, 2023

Summary: 2 earthquakes 6.0+, 6 earthquakes 5.0+, 49 earthquakes 4.0+, 119 earthquakes 3.0+, 252 earthquakes 2.0+ (total 428) magnitude 6+: earthquakes 2 magnitude 5+: 6 earthquakes, magnitude 4+: 49 earthquakes, Grade 3+: 9 earthquakes Magnitude 2+: 252 earthquakes No earthquakes of magnitude 7 or higher Total seismic energy rating: 2.5 x 1014 joules (70.2 GWh, equivalent to 60,438 tons of TNT or 3.8 atomic bombs!) 1: MAG 6.2 SP, 271km south of Nuku’alofa, Nuku’alofa, Tongatapu Sat, Jun 17, 2023 8:10am (GMT +13) – #2: MAG 6.0 SPR, 279km south of Nuku’alofa, Nuku’alofa, Tongatapu , Fri, Jun 16, 2023 9:11 PM (GMT +13) – #3: Mag 5.7 S P, 274km south of Nuku’alofa, Nuku’alofa, Tongatapu Thursday, Jun 15, 2023 10:4 PM (GMT – 12) – #4: MAG 5.5 S P, 277km SN of Nuku’alofa, Nuku’alofa, Tongatapu Sat, Jun 17, 2023 at 9:30 AM (GMT +13) – #5: MAG 5.1 N Pacific, 56km SW Crucecita, Mexico Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 8:03 PM (GMT -6) – #6: MAG 5.1 SW, 267 km SW of Nuku’alofa, Nuku’alofa, Tongatapu, Thursday, June 15 at 8:41 PM ( GMT -12) – #7: MAG 5.0 24km SSE of Sylhet, Bangladesh Fri Jun 16 2023 10:16 AM (GMT +5:30) – #8: MAG 5.0 S P Sat Jun 17 2023 6AM :04 AM (GMT +13) – #9: mag 4.9 N Pacific, 13 km SW of Hasaki, Chuchi-shi, Chiba, Japan Fri Jun 16, 2023 9:24 PM (GMT +9) – #10: MAG 4.9 Solomon Sea, 87 km southwest of Arawa, Bougainville, Papua New Guinea Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 4:43 am (GMT +11) – Seismic Reporting Field No. 1: mag 4.8 29 km east of La Rochelle, Charente-Maritimes, Nouvelle-Aquitaine, France SE Sylhet, Bangladesh – 226 reports Fri Jun 16, 2023 10:16 AM (GMT +5:30) – #3: Mag 2.5 25km SW of Niort, Deux-Sevres, Nouvelle-Aquitaine, France – 58 reports Friday, June 16, 2023 at 7:05 PM (GMT +2) – #4: Mag 2.1 31 km SW of Niort, Deux-Sèvres, Nouvelle-Aquitaine, France – 50 reports Friday, June 16, 2023 at 2: (GMT +2) – #5: mag 4.4 3.2km west of Sakura, Chiba, Japan – 50 reports Fri, Jun 16, 2023 9:14pm (GMT +9) – #6: mag 4.0 45km SW of Peruhebe, Peru, Sao Paulo, Brazil – 45 reports Fri, Jun 16, 2023 8:22 AM (GMT -3) – No. 7: mag 5.1 N Pacific, 56 km SW of Cruciceta, Mexico – 37 reports Thursday Jun 15, 2023 8:2 03 p.m. (GMT -6) – #8: Mag 4.9 N Pacific, 13 km SW of Hasaki, Chōshi-shi, Chiba, Japan – 22 reports Friday, Jun 16, 2023 at 9:00 p.m. 24pm (GMT +9) – #9: mag 2.8 14km SW of Al Hoceima, Al Hoceima, Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima, Morocco – 14 reports Fri Jun 16, 2023 5:53pm (GMT +1) – #10: mag 2.2 Greece: km NNE from Palaiokastritsa – 13 reports Friday, 16 June 2023 at 7:42 pm (GMT +3) – #11: mag 2.3 51 km SW of La Teste des Bouches, Gironde, Nouvelle-Aquitaine, France – 11 reports Fri, Jun 16, 2023 3:02 PM (GMT +0) – #12: mag 4.4 N P, 60 km SW of Crucicita, Mexico – 10 reports Thursday, Jun 15, 2023 at 11:32 PM (GMT -6) ) – #13: mag 3.3 17 km east of San Miguel, Bulacan Province, Philippines – 8 reports Sat Jun 17, 2023 at 3:45 AM (GMT +8) – #14: mag 2.5 10.1 km north of Surgeres, Charente-Maritime , Nouvelle-Aquitaine, France – 8 reports Fri, Jun 16, 2023 7:40 p.m. (GMT +2) – No. 15: Mag 4.4 30 km north of Denouf, Surksundaryu District, Uzbekistan – 5 reports Sat, Jun 17, 2023 at 4:02 AM (GMT +5) – #16: Mag 2.6 N Pacific Ocean, 11 miles south of Thousand Oaks, Ventura County, California, USA – 4 reports Friday, Jun 16, 2023 at 4:19 PM (GMT – 7) – #17: Mag 4.2 Sea of ​​Bohol, 21km SW of Surigao City, Philippines – 3reports Fri Jun 16, 2023 11:17pm (GMT +8) – #18: Mag 2.1 4.6km W of Saint Antoine – De Breouil , Dordogne, Nouvelle-Aquitaine, France – 2 reports Friday Jun 16, 2023 7:19 PM (GMT +2) – #19: Mag 2.0 5.1 miles east of Vallejo, Solano County, CA, USA – Reports Friday, Jun 16, 2023 12:32 p.m. (GMT -7) – #20: mag 2.3 32 km NW of Mont-de-Marsan, Landes, Nouvelle-Aquitaine, France – 2 reports Fri Jun 16, 2023 at 7:32 p.m. (GMT -7) 7 p.m. (GMT +2) – earthquake stats

Number of earthquakes and energy released over time

The number of earthquakes and the energy released is more than magnitude

Earthquake magnitude and energy released over time

