France is calculating the cost after a rare earthquake hits the West

On Saturday, residents of a region in western France counted the cost after they were shocked by a rare earthquake that destroyed dozens of homes.

Cracks have appeared in many homes in the Charente-Maritime department north of the main city of Bordeaux, while churches have been damaged leaving residents desperate for resettlement.

There were no casualties, although the quake was felt as far as Rennes in Brittany in the north and two aftershocks were recorded on Saturday morning.

In the town of La Laigne many houses are left cracked with stones, tiles on the floor and chimneys looking as if they could collapse at any moment.

The fire service declared dozens of homes uninhabitable.

“Overall, 135 buildings were damaged by the earthquake” and “170 people need to be transported,” said Didier Marcayo, chief of the local fire service in La Ligny.

Prefect Nicolas Basilaire added, the government-appointed senior regional official in Charente-Maritime.

A baker at La Laigne for 33 years, Cecile Apperce was in her office on Friday when the earthquake struck. “I thought it was a plane crash, I walked out, and everyone was screaming.”

“The crockery, the glasses, the wine, everything fell apart,” said Patricia Chardon, who was in her 200-year-old home at the time.

Her husband, Pascal, added, “All the walls have changed. We have to move, but we don’t know where to go.”

A queue of 50 people had already formed outside the town hall calling for help.

“The stone and two-storey houses were the most affected. The one-storey houses that were built recently were less affected,” said Deputy Mayor Bruno Esperti.

Unusual earthquake

The emergency services said the quake was also felt in other areas, including the nearby Deux-Sevres area, where two people suffered minor injuries.

“It is an unusual earthquake on our lands, so I would like to express my solidarity with residents who may have been worried,” Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said on a visit to northern France.

“Obviously we are going to make sure everyone gets rehousing,” she added.

One of dozens of homes damaged by the earthquake that hit towns and villages in France overnight

The RENASS National Seismological Network recorded the quake at 5.3, while the French Central Bureau of Seismology (BCSF) put it at 5.8.

Seismologists said the quake was the most significant in the region since 1972.

Earthquakes of magnitude five or more are unusual for France, with the last such event occurring in November 2019 in the remote southern provinces of Drome and Ardeche.

Independent journalism costs money. Support the Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.

Support us

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/france-counts-cost-rare-earthquake-hits-west.1038459 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos