Saudi Arabia sends 17 relief planes to help earthquake victims in Syria, Türkiye





RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) concluded the Fifth Saudi Pulse Voluntary Cardiology and Cardiology Program in Mukalla, Yemen, Hadramout, on Saturday.

Since its launch on June 11, KSrelief’s volunteer medical team has successfully performed 27 open-heart surgeries and inserted 14 diagnostic and 66 therapeutic catheters.

The campaign was an extension of the relief and humanitarian projects implemented by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, which aim to help low-income individuals and families in countries in need.

Meanwhile, the King Salman Center for Relief and Charity Works also implemented the Saudi Noor Voluntary Program to Combat Blindness in Kabul, Afghanistan, in cooperation with Al-Bassar International Foundation from June 13 to 17.

During the programme, the volunteer medical teams conducted 4,700 examinations and successfully performed 412 surgeries.

In addition, and within the framework of the Kingdom’s efforts to alleviate the suffering of those affected by the floods in Somalia, the King Salman Relief Center distributed 3,000 food parcels in the city of Beledweyne, benefiting 18,000 people affected by the floods.

Today, Friday, the Assistant Supervisor General for Operations and Programs at the King Salman Center for Relief and Business, Ahmed bin Ali Al-Bayez, met the Regional Director of the International Committee of the Red Cross in Africa, Patrick Youssef, at the center’s headquarters, in the presence of Jalal Al-Owaisi, President of the Saudi Commission. Red Crescent Authority.

They reviewed issues of common interest related to aid and humanitarian efforts in Sudan and Africa, and discussed ways to enhance cooperation between the King Salman Relief Center and the International Committee of the Red Cross to provide humanitarian services and aid to countries in need.

Youssef praised the Kingdom’s projects in the field of humanitarian aid, and praised the center’s important role in helping those in need around the world.

