Myanmar earthquake was felt in Thailand





A map prepared by the Earthquake Monitoring Division of the Meteorological Administration shows the location of the quake on Monday morning.

A series of earthquakes centered in Myanmar’s southern coastal region of Bangkok and surrounding areas was also felt on Monday morning.

The first earthquake of magnitude 6.0 occurred at a depth of 10 km at 8.40 am. The Thai Meteorological Department said the epicenter was about 289 kilometers southwest of Phop Phra district in Tak Province in Thailand.

Two aftershocks occurred near the southern coast of Myanmar at 8.57 am and 10.46 am with magnitudes of 3.6 and 4.4, respectively.

The earthquake was felt in Nonthaburi and Bangkok, especially by people in tall buildings. There were no reports of damage or injuries.

In Bangkok, people on social media reported feeling the tremors.

@mefanw posted on Twitter: “Silom…in Surawong District. It felt like the building was swaying. Building down for safety. #earthquake.”

In Bang Su district, the shaking was clearly felt at Puranayuthen School as frightened students ran for shelter. A Twitter user @helloisunmrr posted: “The building is shaking. Please help. In line when it happened. #earthquake #yothinburana.”

In the Khlong Toei area, Twitter user @kanaapz posted: “Earthquake in Khlong Toei. Those in the elevator (elevator) didn’t feel anything.” The post was tagged with a video of shaking ceiling lights.

In the Sukhumvit area, where there are many office buildings, office workers ran for safety. Twitter user @Chitsanopo57308 posted a video of people running for cover with #earthquake in Sukhumvit.

kanaapz, a Twitter user in Lat Phrao district also posted: “Earthquake. On the 13th floor of a building in Lat Phrao, the lights flicker. Feeling dizzy. #earthquake.”

Some areas in #Bangkok including this building on Rama 9 Road felt the impact of an #earthquake in #Myanmar. #Earthquake #Thailand pic.twitter.com/2QP0fxFtNq

— Saritdet (@SaritdetM) June 19, 2023

