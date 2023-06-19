Global earthquake report for Monday, June 19, 2023





Mon, Jun 19, 2023 21:20 21:20 PM | Written by: Seismic Monitor

Global earthquakes with a magnitude greater than 3 in the last 24 hours on June 19, 2023

Summary: 1 earthquake 6.0+, 5 earthquakes 5.0+, 45 earthquakes 4.0+, 107 earthquakes 3.0+, 230 earthquakes 2.0+ (388 total) This report is updated hourly +: 45 earthquakes, grade 3+: 107 earthquakes, grade 2 +: 230 Earthquakes No earthquakes of magnitude 7 or higher Total seismic energy estimate: 1.5 x 1014 joules (42.8 GWh, equivalent to 36,827 tons of TNT or 2.3 atomic bombs!) Learn More 10 Largest Earthquakes in the World (24 Hours) past) #1: MAG 6.0 Indian Ocean Sun, Jun 18, 2023 at 11:59 PM (GMT +2) – #2: MAG 5.9 132km NW of Madang, Papua New Guinea Mon, Jun 19, 2023 at 9:18 p.m. (GMT +10) – #3: mag 5.6 Andaman Sea, 171km south of Yangon, Rangoon, Myanmar (Burma) Monday June 19, 2023 at 7:40am (GMT +6) – #4: mag 5.3 North Pacific, 275 km S of David, Chirikoi District, Panama Sun, Jun 18, 2023 at 11:19 p.m. (GMT -6) – #5: Mag 5.0 55 km SW of Obihiro, Hokkaido, Japan, Mon, Jun 2023 at 1:50 p.m. ( GMT +9) – #6: MAG 5.0 S PST Mon, Jun 19, 2023 4:14 PM (GMT +11) – #7: MAG 4.9 N PST, Russia Tue, Jun 2023 3:45 AM (GMT +10) – #8: mag 4.9 28 km SSE of Calama, Elua Province, Antofagasta, Chile Sun, Jun 18, 2023 at 10:23 pm (GMT -4) – #9: mag 4.9 Madang Province, 156 km N of Hagen, Papua New Guinea Tue, Jun 20, 2023 at 12:43 AM (GMT +10) – #10: Mag 4.8 80 km SSE of Marcona Mines, Nazca Province, Ica Region, Peru Sun, Jun 18, 2023 at 11:00 15 p.m. (GMT -5) – Earthquakes reported on Field #1: mag 4.3 55 km SW of San Jose, San Jose, Costa Rica – 73 reported Mon Jun 19, 2023 at 2:1 a.m. (GMT -6) – #2: mag 3.9 km 3.6 W of El Hed, Bejaia, Algeria – 69 reports Mon Jun 19, 2023 3:06 AM (GMT +1) – #3: Mag 5.6 Andaman Sea, km south of Yangon, Rangoon, Myanmar (Burma) – 40 reports Mon Jun 19, 2023 7:40 AM (GMT +6) – #4: Mag 4.7 N P, 125 km east of San Jose del Cape, Mexico – 25 reports Mon, Jun 19, 2023 1:55 AM (GMT -7) – #5: mag 3.8 8km north of El Morro, Colorado – 25 reports Monday Jun 19, 2023 8:13am (GMT -6) – #6: mag 4.6 12km east of Mojokerto, East Java, Indonesia – 22 reports 19 JUNE 2023 8:44 PM (GMT +7) – #7: mag 4.3 9.6 miles N of Trinidad, Las Animas County, Colorado, USA – 20 reports Mon, Jun 19, 2023 8:18 AM (GMT -6) – #8: mag 5.9 132km NW of Madang, Papua New Guinea – 19 reports Mon Jun 19, 2023 at 9:18pm (GMT +10) – #9: mag 4.9 28km SSE of Kalama, Loa Province, Antofagasta, Chile – 13 reports Sun Jun 18, 2023 10:23 PM (GMT -4) No. 10: Mag 4.3 13km W of Târgu Jiu, Gorge, Romania 12 reports Mon Jun 19, 2023 8:26 AM (GMT +3) ) – #11: Mag 3.5 3.1 km west of Feraoun, Bejaia, Algeria – 9 reports Mon Jun 19, 2023 at: 41 am (GMT +1) – #12: Mag 4.2 10.8 km east of Gokson, Kahramanmaraş, Turkey – 8 reports Mon , Jun 19, 2023 9:31 pm (GMT +3) – #13: mag 3.5 28mi W of Ridgecrest, Kern County, CA, USA – 7 reports Sun Jun 18, 2023 at 11:49 pm (GMT -7 ) – #14: mag 3.6 Andaman Sea, 162km SW of Mwalamein, Mon State, Myanmar (Burma) – 5 reports Mon, Jun 19, 2023 at 7:57 AM (GMT+6) – #15: mag 6.0 Indian Ocean – 5 reports Sun Jun 18, 2023 11:59 PM (GMT +2) – #16: mag km north of Molina de Segura, Murcia, Spain – 4 reports Mon Jun 19, 2023 2:42 AM (GMT +2) – # 17: mag 2.5 miles south of Daly City, San Mateo County, CA, USA – Reports Mon Jun 19, 2023 11:46 am (GMT -7) – #18: mag 4.3 N Pacific Ocean, 85 km south of San Miguel , El Salvador – 3 reports Sun Jun 18, 2023 at 10:45 pm (GMT -6) – #19: mag 2.4 miles NE of Gilroy, Santa Clara County, CA, USA – 3 Mon, Jun 19, 2023 at 3 :51 AM (GMT -7) – #20: mag 4.3 N PAC, 274km south of David, Chiriqui County, Panama – 3 reports Sun Jun 18, 2023 11:42 PM (GMT -6) – #21: mag 4.1 21km SW of Malatya, Turkey – 3 reports Mon, Jun 19 at 3:30 AM (GMT+3) – #22: Mag 4.8 EM, 89km E of Famagusta, Cyprus – 2 reports Mon Jun 19 2023 3:59 PM (GMT +3) – #23: Mag Bismarck Sea, 53km NW of Wewak, East Sepik Province, Papua New Guinea – 2 reports Monday, June 19, 2023 at 5:45 PM (GMT +10) – #24: Mag 4.6 137km E of Khoro, Gorno-Badakhshan, Tajikistan – 2 reports Mon, Jun 19, 2023 3:17 AM (GMT +5) – #25: Mag 3.9 135km E of San Jose del Cabo, Los Cabos, Lower Southern California, Mexico – Two reports Sunday, Jun 18 at 3:57 PM (GMT -7) – Earthquake Statistics

Number of earthquakes and energy released over time

The number of earthquakes and the energy released is more than magnitude

Earthquake magnitude and energy released over time

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.volcanodiscovery.com/earthquake/news/213950/World-Earthquake-Report-for-Monday-19-June-2023.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos