Los Angeles earthquake house rattles on the market – DIRT





Seismologists have long predicted that a “big quake”—at least a magnitude 7.8 quake—is inevitable in California, and the late Los Angeles architect, artist, educator, and innovator David Ming-Lee Lui heard and responded to Earth-shaking warnings date back to the late the eighties.

On a roughly quarter-acre plot along a modest block lined mostly with modest cottages and small apartment complexes, in what is now the trendy Sawtelle neighborhood near Los Angeles foodie favorite Japantown, the avant-garde visionary designed and built two exceptional detached residences on a single parcel R- 2-Zone. Both homes are referred to as the Earthquake House. Because of their cutting-edge design and pioneering construction techniques, the two homes were recognized in 1994 by the American Institute of Architects as one of the most significant projects in the country.

The home closest to the street was sold more than 25 years ago, according to tax records, while Ming-Li Lowe held the other until his death in 2013. The vaunted architect’s private home, still owned by his family, is now up for grabs for the first time ever. With an asking price set at just under $2.9 million, down slightly from the initial price of $3 million. The three-story residence, behind a metal gate and hidden from the street at the end of a long corridor, confidently embraces a distinctly industrial aesthetic alive with pops of yellow, green, and red.

The approximately 3,900-square-foot structure is constructed of a steel frame and clad in galvanized sheet metal interspersed with high-performance Kalwall panels that provide privacy from neighbors while allowing natural light to permeate the interior spaces. As unconventional as the materials used in a housing project are, the building’s ability to protect itself from vibrations is what really sets it apart: the entire dwelling is placed on viscous damper base insulators, similar to those used in skyscrapers, which allow the building some movement and sway in case of an earthquake event. Adding to the forward-thinking uniqueness of both buildings is one of the first times, if not the first time, that this technology has been used in a residential project.

In terms of everyday practical matters, the floor plan is flexible and can easily be used as an inspiring and creative private residence, workspace or office space. Ceiling joists and mechanicals are exposed in most rooms, and a steel, glass, and wood staircase in a winding glass tower between the three levels. The main living space, with pale wood flooring, sports high ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows with French doors to the gardens, while the kitchen has been updated with stainless steel cupboards, slate floor tiles and a combination of stainless steel and dark green stone countertops. Dark green stone and slate tiles are also found in the entrance porch and in the bathrooms.

Other notable features include a cellar, garage for two cars behind a roll up door, array of solar panels, private yard with raised deck off the main living space and wooden tea house.

An Earthquake home, technically a condominium but without a homeowners association fee, is available through Christina Hildebrand at Crosby Doe Associates.

