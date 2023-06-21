Insights from the 2023 Türkiye earthquake sequence





By KeAi Communications Co.

How earthquakes affect hospitals: Insights from the 2023 Turkey earthquake sequence. Credit: The authors

On the morning of February 6, 2023, a very strong earthquake with a magnitude of 7.8 struck an area in south-central Turkey and northwest Syria. About nine hours later, another strong 7.5-magnitude earthquake hit a nearby area called Kahramanmaraş Province. Both events resulted in severe destruction of property and lives.

The ability of medical systems to withstand earthquakes is critical to the resilience of societies in general to seismic events. To this end, a team of structural engineering and earthquake experts from the China Earthquake Administration worked on site to assess the extent of damage to buildings and infrastructure in seven highly affected provinces in Turkey, namely Adana, Adiyaman, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kahramanmaraş and Malatya. and an ottoman.

“Our study specifically examined the response of two types of hospital buildings: five with isolated basal structures and seven with fixed-base structures,” said Zhi Zhu, lead author of the study. “Through an extensive field survey of 12 affected hospitals in those counties, we gained valuable insights into the seismic performance of these critical healthcare facilities.”

In particular, the team determined the demand ratio to estimate the actual seismic demand experienced by the building. This ratio is calculated by comparing the spectral acceleration recorded from a representative nearby robust motion record, with the spectral acceleration of the 10% design spectrum in 50 years, described in the 2018 Turkish Code for Seismic Design of Buildings.

“The demand ratio indicates that the majority of the buildings examined experienced seismic action that exceeded the intended design levels,” Zhou said.

Locations of hospitals of concern in this report and stations of strong ground motion in the earthquake affected area. Credit: Earthquake Research Advances (2023). DOI: 10.1016/j.eqrea.2023.100234

Other key findings from the report include:

Superior Performance of Isolated Hospital Buildings: Hospital buildings equipped with friction pendulum bearings, and which utilize base isolation systems, have shown generally superior performance in achieving the goal of immediate occupancy and providing better protection for non-structural elements.

Collapse prevention for fixed-base hospital buildings: Although subjected to seismic demands that exceeded design limits, fixed-base hospital buildings constructed with reinforced concrete structures after 2001 effectively prevented collapse and many remained functional during earthquakes.

The report, published in the journal Earthquake Research Advances, serves as a vital resource for policymakers, engineers and emergency management agencies. Provides valuable insights and guidance to enhance the seismic resilience of hospital facilities and improve disaster response strategies.

“Gaining insights into the performance of fixed-base hospitals that can be occupied immediately, as well as isolated hospitals seemingly unharmed, during high-demand seismic events will play a critical role in enhancing community resilience against future earthquakes,” Ku concluded. .

Further information: Zhe Qu et al, A rapid report on seismic damage to hospitals in the 2023 Turkey earthquake sequence, Earthquake Research Advances (2023). DOI: 10.1016/j.eqrea.2023.100234

