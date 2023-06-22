Dynamo Storm After Earthquake – ABC7 San Francisco





By: Reuters

Thu, Jun 22, 2023 at 5:57 am

A two-hour delay due to severe weather could not prevent the host Houston Dynamo from a 4-1 win over the San Jose Earthquakes late Wednesday night.

And the match had to be stopped in the 61st minute due to lightning in the area and it did not resume for more than two hours with Dynamo (8-7-3, 27 points) already leading 2-1 over San Jose (7- 6-6, 27 points).

Houston introduced Thor Olvarsson into the game 13 minutes after play resumed. It looks like the lightning show will continue from the aptly named variant.

Three minutes after Ulfarsson defended, Hector Herrera received the ball at the top of the penalty area and slotted it in for the substitute. He fired the ball past two defenders and into the far post to make it 3–1 in the 77th minute. Then in the 89th minute, Herrera found Olvarsson kicking a penalty and Thor slotted in his second goal of the night and third of the season.

It took Dynamo less than three minutes to score as top scorer Amine Bassi pounced on a defensive error at the top of the penalty area. The Houston Press surrounded the Earthquakes deep in their own half, and when a defender attempted a cross, Bassey pounced. He punched the ball deeper into the penalty area and then calmly finished the ball around the onrushing goalkeeper for the eighth time of the season.

Less than two minutes later, Bassey got the scoresheet again. He flicked a ball past the San Jose defense to send Nelson Quinones deep into the right side of the earthquake box. Quiñones reached the end of the ball and crossed with his first touch to find an unmarked Corey Beard for the second goal.

However, the Earthquakes found the back of the net in the 41st minute after curling a free kick just outside the box to the goalkeeper’s left. Cristian Espinosa stepped up and sent his delivery into the box, where Carlos Acapo got his header to redirect the ball just inside the far post. It was Espinosa’s 50th assist for the Earthquakes, tying Shea Salinas for the most in club history.

San Jose’s goalkeeper Daniel finished with a single goal that night while his Dynamo counterpart Steve Clark had no save.

–Field Argument Level

Copyright © 2023 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abc7news.com/sports/dynamo-storm-past-earthquakes/13413129/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos