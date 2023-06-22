A sunken seamount provides evidence of slow-moving earthquakes





3D seismic image of Babaco seamount (grey bulge in the middle). The seamount is located near New Zealand’s Hikurangi subduction zone and lies more than 3 miles below the sea floor. Researchers at the University of Texas Institute of Geophysics found that the collision of seamounts with subduction zones may affect earthquake activity. Credit: University of Texas Geophysics Institute/Nathan Bangs

Scientists have long puzzled over what happens when seamounts — mountains and volcanoes on the seafloor — are pulled into subduction zones. Now, new research from the University of Texas at Austin shows that when seamounts sink, they leave behind a trail of soft sediment. Researchers believe that patches of sediment help tectonic pressure escape gradually in slow-slip earthquakes rather than violent tremors.

The findings, published June 7, 2023, in the journal Nature Geoscience, could be used to modify earthquake models and help scientists uncover the mechanisms that trigger earthquakes.

The research was led by Nathan Pang, senior research scientist at the University of Texas Geophysics Institute. In 2018, Bangs led an ocean seismic survey that resulted in the first-ever 3D survey of a large, tilting seamount. The long-extinct volcano known as Babaco Seamount lies three miles below the sea floor within the Hikurangi subduction zone off the coast of New Zealand.

Images from the survey show seamount impact at the subduction zone and the pattern of pressures, fluids, and sediments surrounding it. Previous models suggested that sediment is being pushed down a subduction zone by a seamount, but the survey revealed something different: a massive sediment trail in the wake of Pāpaku.

And in yet another surprise, scientists have discovered a faint trace of a much larger seamount that sank long ago under New Zealand’s North Island.

Pāpaku seamount is located east of New Zealand’s North Island, in the Hikurangi subduction zone. In 2018, scientists at the University of Texas Institute of Geophysics led the first 3D seismic survey of the seamount and surrounding areas (green shaded area). Credit: University of Texas Geophysics Institute

According to Bangs, the discovery indicates that sunken seamounts are pulling up enough water-rich sediment to create suitable conditions in the crust for slow-slide earthquakes, at least in New Zealand.

“This older type appears to be more closely related to the high ridge that is already in the crosshairs where the recent slow-sliding activity was,” Bangs said. “There may be other places like Cascadia (in the Pacific Northwest, US) that have submerged seamounts and a lot of sediment, but because the subducting crust there usually has less water than Hikurangi, it might be less likely that they have the same shallow type. Slow sliding activity.

A 2018 seismic survey of the Hikurangi Subduction Zone, New Zealand. The survey involved an ultrasound scanner tracking behind the research vessel Marcus Langseth. Data collected during seismic ultrasound helped researchers at the University of Texas Institute of Geophysics produce the first-ever 3-D image of a large seamount as it collided with a subduction zone. Credit: University of Texas Geophysics Institute/Nathan Bangs

Slow earthquakes are slow-moving versions of large earthquakes, releasing similar levels of pent-up tectonic energy but in a creeping, harmless way that can take days or weeks to unfold. Scientists believe crust formation is a key factor in how tectonic energy is released, with softer, wetter rocks allowing plates to slide slowly, while brittle, dry rocks storing energy until it fails in violent and deadly earthquakes.

The new findings reveal how these conditions sometimes emerge and, more importantly, Bangs says, tell scientists what to look for in other subduction zones of the world.

Further information: Nathan L. Bangs et al, Slow sliding along the Hikurangi fringe associated with fluid-rich sediment undercutting intrusive seamounts, Nature Geoscience (2023). DOI: 10.1038/s41561-023-01186-3

Provided by the University of Texas at Austin

Citation: Sinking seamount provides evidence of slow-motion earthquakes (2023, June 22) Retrieved June 22, 2023 from https://phys.org/news/2023-06-seamount-clues-motion-earthquakes.html

This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without written permission. The content is provided for informational purposes only.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://phys.org/news/2023-06-seamount-clues-motion-earthquakes.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos