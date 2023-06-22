Ask the Expert: How Can the Chizhnik, Alaska Earthquake Help Predict Future Hazards? | today





Ask the Expert articles provide information and insights from MSU scholars, researchers, and scholars on national and global issues, complex research, and topics of general interest based on their areas of academic expertise and study. It may contain historical or background information, search results, or provide advice.

Earthquakes are caused by the movement of the tectonic plates that make up the Earth’s crust. Off the coast of Alaska, the Pacific Plate is pushing under the North American Plate creating enormous pressure at the Alaska-Aleutian Rift. Between 2020 and 2021, the two plates slid along this fault, triggering a series of earthquakes, including the Chineik, Alaska, earthquake on July 29, 2021, which measured 8.2 – the largest inland earthquake in 58 years.

Jeffrey Freimüller, a professor in Michigan State University’s College of Natural Sciences, is looking at this earthquake to learn more about where (and how much) this slip occurred to better understand how the faults work and to help assess the risk of future earthquakes and tsunamis. Freymueller is an internationally recognized expert in geodesy, or the study of the size and shape of the Earth, and serves as MSU Chair of Solid Earth Geology. This research recently appeared in the journal Science Advances. What are the challenges in studying the Alaska-Aleutian fault? The biggest challenge is that the rift comes to the surface on the ocean floor far from shore, and there are kilometers of water in the way! We need to measure how permanently the earth is moving due to an earthquake, and we really need measurements that are made directly over the part of the fault that has slipped.

To measure underwater earthquakes, researchers must combine data from satellites in the sky with signals from transceivers on the ocean floor. Credit: Mai Napura

On Earth, we can set up global positioning systems or global navigation satellite systems — GPS and GNSS, respectively — instruments and record plate positions fairly easily, but the part of the fault that slipped in the earthquake is very far from Earth. Radio signals from GPS satellites will not travel through water, so to obtain any data, we must combine GPS positioning of a floating platform with sound or sound waves, and positioning of the same platform relative to a set of transceivers, which pick up and emit signals at the bottom of the sea. The technique is called acoustic GPS positioning, and by repeating survey measurements before and after the earthquake, we can measure how much the sea floor has moved, and use that to better determine how the fault is moving.

Why is the study of the Chijnick, Alaska earthquake important for earthquake research? The most important thing we learned is that the total motion in the offshore acoustic GPS location was much greater than previous models of the earthquake had predicted. Large earthquakes are important to study because they produce the largest movements and cause the largest stress changes within the Earth. This means a great signal for us to measure, which is always useful. GNSS acoustic position measurements of seafloor motion are very noisy because the speed of sound through water is very sensitive to ocean temperature and varies greatly over time. This means that it is difficult to measure the vocal range as accurately as we can measure the GPS part. Therefore, it is useful to have a larger movement to measure when the noise level is high.

How does this research help in evaluating tsunami risks? This research helps assess risk and risk. An interesting feature of this earthquake is that it did not generate a large tsunami. Why didn’t you? The reason is that most of the slip on the interface between the plates occurred only on the part of the interface that was still very deep – the earthquake had not broken off on or even near the sea floor.

But we really need to know how close it came to the surface, and whether the shallow part of the fault that didn’t slide in this earthquake is able to do so in the future. If so, the risk of a major tsunami in the future is high. If the shallow part of the fault does not slip in earthquakes, but instead creeps steadily, the risk of a large tsunami from this part of the fault is much lower. We’re still not sure, but we now know more than we did before about what happened in the earthquake. We’re continuing to dig into other data, and hopefully we’ll get more GPS audio data as well to see how the shallow part of the fault behaves.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://msutoday.msu.edu/news/2023/ask-the-expert-how-can-the-chignik-alaska-earthquake-help-predict-future-risk The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos