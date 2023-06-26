Drinking water is a daily necessity – Syrian Arab Republic





Lubna Zarzour – Communications Officer

In the aftermath of the earthquakes that struck different areas in northern Syria and southern Turkey on February 6, residents of the city of Aleppo are facing challenges in obtaining clean and safe water.

After the earthquake, we survived nine days without any clean water. We had to use the same dirty plates, cups, and milk bottles for the kids, without washing them clean. This resulted in various viruses with symptoms such as stomach pain, vomiting, and nausea. Fortunately, we were able to treat the affected individuals before the situation deteriorated,” says Fatima, 37, the principal of the Arab Progressive School in Aleppo.

A massive 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck northern Syria and southern Turkey on February 6, 2023, causing widespread destruction and affecting the lives of millions of people. In a matter of seconds, countless lives were turned upside down. Buildings collapsed, leaving many without a place to call home. Tragically, thousands of lives were lost, and countless people had to flee their homes once again. Among the victims were hundreds of orphaned children, some trapped under rubble in freezing temperatures for hours on end. The disaster caused basic services to stop, and left residents without much-needed support. Aleppo, a city in Syria, bore the brunt of the disaster, experiencing significant damage to its infrastructure and severe disruptions to public services.

Thousands of displaced people found themselves seeking refuge in overcrowded collective shelters with many other families. These shelters were often schools or mosques.

Access to clean, safe water for drinking, showering or cooking is one of the most pressing needs of the people of Aleppo. However, due to the severe damage, essential services in Aleppo faced significant restrictions in the delivery of clean drinking water. Providing water to the population on a daily basis has become challenging, as the fortunate few gain access to clean and safe drinking water through other sources.

Medair, with support from Tearfund and the Disaster Emergency Committee (DEC), has been able to support families in urgent need of clean water. In coordination with the Aleppo Water Corporation, Medair has been able to distribute clean and safe water to the neediest areas in Aleppo.

The targeted sites were collective shelters located in the Al-Firdous and Al-Salihin districts of Aleppo city. These shelters provided refuge to a large part of the earthquake-affected population, who sought safety there. Medair has also distributed clean, safe water to families in the area through direct distribution.

Converted into a collective shelter in the aftermath of the earthquake, the Al-Takadum Al-Arabi School in Salihin, Aleppo has catapulted nearly 500 people who have fled their homes in search of refuge. Medersa staff member Khaled explains, “People living in Takadum School were having difficulty getting clean and safe water. We had to overcome some challenges ourselves to be able to provide clean and safe water in the school. For those who may not know, some of Aleppo’s streets are very narrow and navigating them with huge water trucks was very difficult. By switching to a more compact water truck, we can safely provide safe, clean water every day. Another challenge we faced was that most collective shelters put their water tanks on the roof. For the water truck, the standard hose is about 20 meters long. Not long enough. So, in this case, we ordered a much larger hose, about 70m long, to pump the water from the water truck up to the rooftop into the water tank. It was difficult, but we managed to find one,” he says with a firm look on his face.

Since then, the Medair team has gone every morning to distribute clean, safe water to the Progressive School. Sometimes, as needed, the team needs to distribute twice a day. Through the water trucking project, Medair has been able to provide access to safe, clean water, through water, to 2,976 people every day. “We go every morning to distribute water without taking days off. People need water every day, especially to avoid any potential outbreaks of disease,” says Yehia, one of the Medair workers.

Medair’s services in Syria are made possible by the Disaster Emergency Committee (DEC), Tearfund, and generous private donors like yourself.

This content has been produced from resources collected by Medair field and headquarters staff. The opinions expressed here are those of Medair only and should not in any way be taken to reflect the official opinion of any other organization.

