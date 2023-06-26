Americacares mobile medical team responds to earthquakes and floods in Haiti – Haiti





STAMFORD, Connecticut – June 22, 2023 – Americares is preparing to send a mobile medical team to western Haiti to provide care in communities cut off by recent floods and earthquakes. The health-focused relief and development organization plans to have a team of nurses and a doctor provide primary care services for children and adults in the Grand’Anse department starting next week. Americaris is launching the operation at the request of Haiti’s Ministry of Health and Population.

Earlier this month, torrential rains and massive flooding ravaged Haiti, damaging or destroying more than 14,000 homes and claiming 51 lives, according to the Pan American Health Organization. A few days after the floods, successive earthquakes hit the same area, exacerbating the situation. In Grand’Anse, where the Americares medical team will be working, the UN has reported 13,000 people displaced.

Heavy rains and flooding affected five hospitals and raised concerns about access to clean water, sanitation and healthcare services. There are also fears of an outbreak of cholera. After three years without reporting any cases, Haiti has seen a resurgence of cholera since October. The floods, earthquake damage and health concerns come amid widespread food shortages and gang violence that have led to a humanitarian crisis across the country – the region’s poorest.

The Americares Mobile Medical Team plans to work in the Grand’Anse department for three months providing primary health care services in communities isolated after the earthquake and floods destroyed a major bridge near Jeremy, displacing thousands of people. All medical professionals are local Haitian nationals who work under the guidance of a Haiti-based Americacares doctor. Americaris also plans to provide emergency funding for medicines and medical supplies to Children’s Hospital in Port-au-Prince, as well as additional cholera prevention support.

“Devastating flooding and earthquake damage in western Haiti has cut off access to health services in many communities. There are pregnant women who cannot get to the hospital to deliver their babies and people in need,” said Cora Nally, director of international emergency response for Americaris. Medications are urgently needed.” “Our mobile medical team will be there to provide essential – potentially life-saving – healthcare throughout the recovery period.”

Americares has worked in Haiti since the 1980s, supporting health centers and local organizations with donated medicines and medical supplies in response to emergencies and ongoing needs. Over the years, Americaris has responded to the 2010 Port-au-Prince earthquake, Hurricane Matthew in 2016, the 2021 earthquake, and the COVID-19 pandemic in Haiti.

Americares responds to more than 30 natural disasters and humanitarian crises around the world each year, establishing long-term recovery projects and delivering disaster preparedness programs to disaster-prone communities. Since its founding more than 40 years ago, Americaris has provided $22 billion in aid to 164 countries.

