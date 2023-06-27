Scientists monitor the free oscillations caused by a large earthquake on Mars for the first time





An investigation with the participation of Geosciences Barcelona (GEO3BCN-CSIC) in Spain has observed for the first time Martian atmospheric phenomena and free oscillations caused by the largest earthquake ever recorded on the Red Planet by NASA’s InSight instrument.

The discovery, published in the journal Geophysical Research Letters, will provide information on the dynamics and internal structure of the redshift, explained GEO3BCN-CSIC researcher Martin Schimmel, one of the study’s lead authors. planet.

“Free oscillations are a fundamental method for determining mesostructure, especially at great depths,” explained Schimmel, who worked closely with scientists from the Institute of Nature in Paris (IPGP-CNRS), Philippe Leugnon and Eleonore Stutzman. measures.” and

According to researcher GEO3BCN-CSIC, “These measurements will make it possible to determine the physical properties of the underlying layers and to build reference models covering the entire planet.”

The researchers detected 60 common mode frequencies through which the vibrations were recorded, due to the late December 2022 earthquake of magnitude 4.7 and the low noise level at the low frequencies of NASA’s Insight seismometer.

The work also showed evidence of continuous vibrations on Mars, known as the “Mars Hume”, as there were many original vibrations before earthquakes on Mars.

Thus, the red planet becomes the second terrestrial planet after Earth in which these vibrations are observed.

Using a technique called phase-shift analysis, scientists have been able to pinpoint hidden vibration patterns in the Martian seismic record.

According to Schimmel, “The signals were too weak to be detected using conventional methods, which is why they used older methods, some developed more than 20 years ago, ‘for computers before the era of creation’.”

In fact, Schimmel actually used phase-shift analysis in a biomedical study published in 2002, which combined premature babies’ temperature measurements with circadian rhythms—the physical, mental, and behavioral changes that occur after a 24-hour cycle. – I offered.

By capturing free oscillations on the planet, this research opens the door to deepening our understanding of Martian seismology and learning more about how the planet functions internally.

All this information is in addition to information that the Insight Project team has published in recent years.

The latest publication, to which Schimmel also contributed, reveals seismic waves passing through the center of Mars for the first time.

From the results, the researchers concluded that in addition to iron, the interior of Mars also contains significant amounts of sulfur and, to a lesser extent, oxygen, carbon and hydrogen.

