Canada is benefiting from Israeli expertise to improve the earthquake warning system





Canada is turning to Israel to help upgrade its emergency response infrastructure.

On Tuesday, Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson revealed that the federal government is providing funding to Tel Aviv University, with the goal of improving earthquake early warning systems in Canada.

NRC, which does not detail the amount of funding being made available, said Wilkinson in a statement.

SeismicAI, an Israeli high-tech company, teamed up with Tel Aviv University to develop an EEW system that has been used around the world.

Canada began installing the first of the hundreds of sensors that make up the country’s EEW system back in March, with the goal of bringing it fully online by 2024.

“Of all the earthquake mitigation measures that could be considered for Canada, matrix-based earthquake early warning is the most practical and the most cost-effective,” Tel Aviv University professor Alon Ziv said in a statement Tuesday.

SeismicAI’s CEO echoed those sentiments, adding that he’s excited to collaborate with the university and NRCan on this initiative.

“Using this innovative alert technology, people in areas covered by Canada’s EEW systems will have access to the earliest and most accurate alerts of earthquakes and tsunamis,” Benny Sasson said in a statement.

The increased funding from Canada aims to support the development of programs that will address constraints facing the country’s coastal and border regions, where the government says it can be difficult to deploy networks of traditional EEW sensor stations.

Federal data shows that there are approximately 5,000 earthquakes across Canada each year, with the most common along the Pacific coast of British Columbia and in the Yukon Territory.

CTV News has contacted Wilkinson’s office to request more details on the funding provided and will update this story if a response is received.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://bc.ctvnews.ca/canada-providing-funds-to-israeli-institutions-to-improve-earthquake-warning-system-1.6458113 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos