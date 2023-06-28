Central India is prone to earthquakes: a study





Prayagraj: Scientists from the Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences at Allahabad University have found evidence of a powerful earthquake 140 crore years ago in the Chitrakot-Satna border area.

Many deformed structures, found on Mount Hanumandhara (Vindhya Parvat), about 3.5 km from Chitrakoot Dham, reflect the underground changes of that time.

According to Professor JK Pati and his department colleague Anuj Kumar Singh, the formation of these deformation structures is related to a combination of many other processes including gravitational instability and liquefaction caused by seismic tremors.

The current study (types of deforming structures and their complexity, geodynamic distribution, geographic structure of the Vendhean consortium) confirms that the magnitude of this earthquake must have been more than 5 on the Richter scale.

Their discovery and conclusions are now scheduled to be published in the next issue (July 2023) of the prestigious international journal Elsevier Journal – the Journal of Paleogeography – an advance edition of which is already available online at the journal’s website.

“The formation of soft sediment deformation structures (SSDS) is fundamentally related to a combination of processes, including gravitational instability, liquefaction, and seismic vibration-induced liquefaction.

“Our extensive investigation during this study into the types of deformation structures, their complexity, their dynamic distribution and the geological structure of the Vindhyan joint confirms that the magnitude of these earthquakes could have been more than 5 on the Richter scale,” said Professor Patti. An eminent geologist, among other fields, he has been working on various geo-scientific aspects and areas in Bundelkhand since 1992.

This part of central India is considered safe from earthquakes so far. But this research emphasized the study of subterranean changes in a new way.

Now, like Jabalpur, it should not be assumed that strong seismic tremors cannot occur in this part of central India. He added that like the impact zone in the Himalayas, these regions in central India can be affected by intense seismic activity as evidence shows.

For a long time, Singh said, the central region of India was considered stable from a seismic point of view.

However, different types of deforming structures (SSDS) and their structural characteristics in the ancient Vindhyan basin reveal frequent occurrences of earthquakes. Small earthquakes have occurred in this region in the recent past, which indicates that there are few such intra-earth faults in this region. , which could be a cause of a major earthquake in the future,” he said.

It is significant, scientists say, that this study also indicates active tectonic/seismic activities during the ongoing development of the Vindhyan Basin, contrary to previous assumptions.

The occurrence of earthquakes helps scientists understand the internal structure of the Earth, although when the intensity is high, it can cause huge losses in life and property.

The researchers said that although we cannot prevent earthquakes, their hazardous effects can be controlled/minimized by carefully following government guidelines, especially the National Disaster Management Authority.

