The Turkish Century: A Milestone, the Rise of a New Era: Erdogan





In his message on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Turkey’s century will be a milestone in a new era of ascent in the country, while the wounds of the deadly earthquake that struck the country in February will heal.

We will turn our Turkish century, which we started as of the morning of May 29, from being a dream into reality, God willing. Our goal is to turn our Republic’s new century into a milestone of a new era, new growth, and new social reconciliation in every aspect of our nation’s struggle for independence and the future,” the president said in a video message.

May Eid al-Adha bring blessings to our families, our nation, the Islamic world and humanity.

“Holidays are blessed days when we, as a nation, remember our eternal unity and brotherhood,” Erdogan said.

He added that Eid al-Adha is the time when the spirit of solidarity and sharing reaches its peak.

Most Muslim countries around the world, including Turkey, celebrate four days off starting on Wednesday.

The holiday commemorates the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim, or Ibrahim, to sacrifice his son at God’s behest before taking the place of a ram at the last moment.

Muslims sacrifice animals to commemorate this intervention and share the meat with the poor and their relatives and friends.

He added, “I believe that Eid al-Adha will enhance the atmosphere of brotherhood among our compatriots in these months when we are still mourning the losses from the February 6 earthquake.”

We are continuing our efforts without interruption to heal the wounds from those earthquakes and to return the survivors to their new homes as quickly as possible. “We have maintained this policy even during the election period that we left behind,” he added.

More than 50,000 people were killed in two powerful earthquakes that hit southern Turkey on Feb. 6.

The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes centered in Kahramanmaraş province affected more than 13 million people in 11 provinces.

Several countries in the region, including Syria and Lebanon, were also shaken by strong tremors that hit the region in less than 10 hours.

We hope to start gradually delivering the first batch of post-earthquake resettlement homes from October-November. “We are determined to complete the construction of a total of 650,000 earthquake homes, 319,000 of which will be in the first year, as we promised our nation,” Erdogan said.

Most of the provinces hit by the deadly disaster voted for the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) in the elections.

85 million won

Speaking of the vote, Erdogan reiterated that the winners of the May elections are all of Turkey’s 85 million citizens.

“Fortunately, Turkey succeeded in holding one of its most important elections in an atmosphere watched with envy around the world, with a record turnout of 90% on a democratic holiday,” he said.

Turkey’s transformational leader won a May 28 runoff against a major opposition coalition, despite the economic crisis and the lingering effects of the earthquake.

Erdogan won 52.18% of the vote while his secular rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu got 47.82%, according to official results.

