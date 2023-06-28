Salton C stabilizes the San Andreas fault in southern California, delaying the earthquake





SAN DIEGO, CA (KSWB) – The correlation between how much water is in the Salton Sea basin and the shift of the San Andreas Fault may be buying time before the next big earthquake in Southern California.

Scientists from San Diego State University (SDSU) teamed up with the Scripps Institution of Oceanography at UC San Diego to research the effects of drying lake, and what they discovered is that it may delay the next “big one.”

As the salty, shallow waters gradually dissipated, research indicates that the southern portion of the San Andreas Fault — which touches parts of Riverside and Empire counties — is becoming more stable.

Where will the next “big” be in California? Seismologists call faults of paramount importance

The San Andreas Fault is described as a fracture in the Earth’s crust hundreds of miles across. It was placed where two tectonic plates meet: the Pacific and North American oceans. According to scientists, earthquakes are caused by friction and sliding which leads to stress buildup, which can eventually cause cracks.

According to a June 2023 scientific paper on the subject, the earthquakes in the last millennium caused by the shifting of this part of the fault seem to have occurred at times when water filled the basin.

It is suggested that once thriving Lake Cahuilla in the area, which research says was 40 times larger in volume than the present-day Salton Sea, was so heavy that it flexed the surrounding crust. Research says that water crept into the depths of the earth.

This information is based on computer modeling that scientists use.

So, how could this affect the error? Well, the researchers suggest that the forces can trigger tearing and shaking episodes.

What series of earthquakes in the San Diego area mean “high” probability?

Now that the Salton Sea is starting to dry up, their research suggests this could delay a catastrophic earthquake. Although this may sound like good news, it actually gives the bug more time to build up stress, say the researchers.

The last major earthquake in the southern San Andreas fault, according to recorded seismic activity, occurred more than 300 years ago. Because of this extended pause, Yuri Fialko, a professor of geophysics at Scripps, says San Andreas is “locked and loaded.”

This means that the “big guy” can become the “biggest”.

