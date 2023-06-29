annual consultations of OCHA and WHO





Geneva, 21 June – Representatives of the WHO and the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) focused their annual financial and management review meeting on strengthening their 18-year partnership in preventing and responding to humanitarian crises. Both agencies provided updates: WHO on their emergency operations and WHO Global Health Appeal, and OCHA on its emergency funding mechanisms and strategic priorities. Discussions also touched on the urgency of early data sharing in disease outbreaks and the role of innovation in prevention and emergency response – both examples of common priorities and areas of cooperation moving forward. “OCHA and WHO share a responsibility to provide assistance to those in need, wherever and whenever emergencies or disasters occur,” said Graham McNeill of WHO’s Strategic Engagement Division, who participated in the June 21 meeting. Alice Armanini Sequi, Head of OCHA’s Pooled Fund Management Unit, said OCHA and WHO must work together in an innovative way “to get the most value out of our resources for the people we serve. It is also important to articulate our strategic impact in funding proposals and show how funds are a catalyst for humanitarian operations,” she added. WHO staff thanked OCHA for its long-standing partnership and recognized the contributions WHO has received through various mechanisms that enable agencies to work to save lives. OCHA contributed $201 million to WHO in 2020-2021, making it the third largest donor to WHO for epidemics, crises and response. OCHA provides funding for WHO’s work through two pooled funding mechanisms: the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) and the Country Pooled Funds (CBPF). In 2022, WHO received US$64 million from CERF and US$43 million from CBPFs. Recent examples where CERF and CBPFs have supported WHO’s health emergencies and humanitarian response include: armed conflicts in Ukraine, Northern Ethiopia and South Sudan; the consequences of the strong earthquake in Syria and the cyclone in Vanuatu; cholera outbreaks in Malawi, Mozambique and Zimbabwe; drought and famine in the Horn of Africa, the Sahel region, Kenya and Afghanistan; and outbreaks of Ebola, cholera, COVID-19, and dengue worldwide. CERF funds rapid response to humanitarian operations and neglected crises, while CBPFs, now operating in 19 countries, support local humanitarian efforts and complement other such funding. These funding streams allow WHO to respond immediately to disease outbreaks, conflicts, natural disasters and protracted humanitarian crises. Funding fills the gap when other funding is not available or not immediately available.

