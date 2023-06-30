Staffordshire Earthquake: A mild earthquake struck the United Kingdom, with its epicenter in Tianan, and there were no injuries





Mild tremors from the quake hit Staffordshire and neighboring areas on Wednesday evening. People living as far away as Yorkshire felt the rumble and reported it on social media platforms. Confirming the quake, the British Geological Survey said the epicenter was 7.3 kilometers, or 4.5 miles, below Tien.

BGS said that “People felt an initial pounding, followed by a bang.” People in Sheffield, about 67km from the epicentre, felt tremors in High Stors, while people in Ranmore felt a “slight rumble”.

Seismic Alert: TEAN, STAFFORDSHIRE Jun 28, 2023 20:21 UTC 3.3 mil

Origin time: 20:21 14.1 seconds UTC

Long/Long: 52.922°N / 1.950°W

GRID REF: 403.4 km E / 336.1 km N

Depth: 7.3 km

MAGNITUDE: 3.3 ml

Location: Taine, Staffordshire

Density: 3 EMS pic.twitter.com/S3ihZN9w5R

— British Geological Survey (@BritGeoSurvey) June 28, 2023 Tweeted:

BGS received many reports from residents throughout the area, especially from about 20 km from the epicenter. Reports described an “initial rumble and then a bang”, “it felt like a shunt as if something had hit something” and “all windows and doors rattled.” “

The British Geological Survey (BGS) records 200-300 earthquakes annually in the UK. The most destructive earthquake ever recorded in the United Kingdom was felt in the North Sea on June 7, 1931. It was recorded at 6.1 on the Richter scale. The epicenter was in the Dogger Bank area of ​​Norfolk. As many as 20 earthquakes have been recorded in the UK in the past two months, but all of them were mild, causing no casualties. The Earth’s surface is made up of huge, hard plates of rock called tectonic plates. These tectonic plates float on a soft rock called the mantle that makes up the Earth’s core. These tectonic plates keep moving and the area where they meet is called fault lines. When tectonic plates rub against each other, energy that comes to the surface is released causing tremors. FAQ: Q1: What is the strength and epicenter of the earthquake that struck the UK? 3.3 was recorded on the Richter scale with the epicenter 7.3 kilometers or 4.5 miles below Tien.

Q2: Where and when was the UK’s strongest earthquake recorded? The strongest earthquake ever recorded in the United Kingdom occurred on June 3, 1931 in the Dogger district of Norfolk.

