Global earthquake report for Friday 30 June 2023





Friday, June 30, 2023, 21:20 21:20 PM | Written by: Seismic Monitor

Global earthquakes with a magnitude greater than 3 in the last 24 hours on June 30, 2023

Summary: 1 earthquake 6.0+, 33 earthquakes 4.0+, 143 earthquakes 3.0+, 281 earthquakes 2.0+ (458 total) This report is updated hourly. +: 281 earthquakes No earthquakes of magnitude 5 or higher Total seismic energy estimate: 2.6 x 1014 joules (73 GWh, equivalent to 62,824 tons of TNT or 3.9 atomic bombs!) Learn more 10 largest earthquakes in the world ( past 24 hours) #1: mag 6.4 Indian Ocean, 97km SW of Yogyakarta, Indonesia Fri Jun 30 2023 7:57pm (GMT +7) – #2: mag 4.9 54km NW of Luwak, Kapupatan Banggai, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia Fri, Jun 30, 2023 6:37 PM (GMT +8) – #3: Mag 4.8 Arhangay Aymag, 174km NW Bajankhongor, Mongolia Sat, Jul 1, 2023 12:37 AM (GMT +8) – # 4: Mag 4.8126 km SW of Kokopo, East New Britain Province, Papua New Guinea Fri Jun 30 2023 6:54 pm (GMT +10) – #5: Mag 4.7 Banda C, Indonesia Fri Jun 30 2023 11:00 am (GMT+9) – #6: mag 4.7 63km S S of Granada, Del Meta Province, Colombia Thu Jun 29 2023 8:52 PM (GMT -5) – #7: Mag 4.6 N Fri Jun 30 2023 AT 4:46 PM (GMT -2) – #8: Mag 4.6 Philippine Sea, 80 km south of Hirara, Miyakojima Shi, Okinawa, JapanSaturday, Jul 1, 2023 at 2:57 AM (GMT +9) – #9: Mag 4.6 Philippine Sea, 298km north of Ternate, north of Maluku, Indonesia Fri Jun 30 2023 7:29 p.m. (GMT +9) – #10: Mag 4.6 Banda C, 235 km north of Atambua, Indonesia Fri Jun 30 2023 6:17 p.m. (GMT +8) – Earthquakes #1 reported: Mag 4.1 km east of Dubrovnik, Ragusa, Dubrovnik-Neretva, Croatia – 271 reported Fri Jun 30, 2023 at 5:54 AM (GMT +2) – #2: Mag 6.4 Indian Ocean, 97 km south of Yogyakarta, Indonesia – 230 reports Fri Jun 30 2023 7:57 pm (GMT +7) – #3: mag 4.7 63 km south of Granada, Departamento del Meta, Colombia – 94 reports Thu Jun 29 2023 8 pm :52 PM (GMT -5) – #4: Mag 3.3 26 km SW of Wr. Neustadt, Wiener Neustadt Stadt, Lower Austria – 38 reports, Friday, June 30, 2023 at 6:41 pm (GMT +2) – #5: Mag 4.2 Aegean Sea, 35 km northeast of Oia, Nomos Kykladon, south of the Aegean, Greece – 32 Reports Fri Jun 30 2023 10:49 AM (GMT +3) – #6: Mag 2.9 26km SW of Wr. Neustadt, Wiener Neustadt Stadt, Lower Austria – 25 reports Fri Jun 30, 2023 6:27 pm (GMT +2) – #7: Mag 3.4 30 miles NW of Lancaster, Los Angeles County, California, USA – 15 reports 29 , 2023 10:10 PM (GMT -7) – #8: Mag 4.3 44 km north of Acapulco, Guerrero, Mexico – 6 reports Friday Jun 30, 2023 4:08 AM (GMT -6) – #9: Mag 3.3 32 km NW of Ascoli Piceno, The Marches, Italy – 5 reports Fri Jun 30 2023 06:11 AM (GMT +2) – #10: Mag 4.5 75 km SW of Keng Tung, Kengtung District, Shan State, Myanmar (Burma) – 4 reports Friday, June 30, 2023 at 11:46 PM (GMT +7) – #11: MAG 4.1 Indian Ocean, 126 km SW of Yogyakarta, Indonesia – 3 reports Friday, June 30, 2023 at 4:26 PM (GMT +7) – #12: mag 4.2 Indian Ocean, 67 km south of Pampangliburo, Yogyakarta, Indonesia – 3reports Fri, Jun 30, 2023 8:31 pm (GMT +7) – #13: mag 2.6 41 km south of Granada, Departamento del Meta , Colombia – 3 reports Thursday, Jun 29, 2023 at 8:59 PM (GMT -5) – #14: Mag 3.3 31 km south of Mexicali, Baja California, Mexico – 2 reports Friday, Jun 30, 2023 at 1:08 PM (GMT -7) – #15: MAG 2.3 10.1 miles S of Tehachapi, Kern County, CA, USA – 2 reports Fri Jun 30, 2023 1:24 AM (GMT -7) – #16: MAG 3.5 30 miles S West Susanville, Lassen County, CA, USA – 2 reports Friday, Jun 30, 2023 at 1:59 pm (GMT -7) – #17: mag 3.7 N, 133 km north of San Juan, Puerto Rico – 2 reports Thursday, Jun 29, 2023 6:48 PM (GMT -4) – No. 18: Mag 2.4 km2 west of Kullu, Konya, Turkey – Two reports Fri Jun 30, 2023 2:11 AM (GMT +3) – Earthquake stats

Number of earthquakes and energy released over time

The number of earthquakes and the energy released is more than magnitude

Earthquake magnitude and energy released over time

