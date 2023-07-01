Live Earthquake News Updates: Strong earthquake hits Indonesia, causing widespread damage





Earthquake News Live Updates: A 6.0-magnitude earthquake has hit Indonesia’s western province of Yogyakarta, causing damage to homes and buildings, the weather agency and an official said. Dwikorita Karnawati, head of the country’s meteorology, climatology and geophysics agency, said on Friday that the agency had earlier issued the 6.4-magnitude quake before its review.

Report: Suicides in Singapore rise to the highest level in 22 years

Suicides in Singapore rose about 26 percent last year to the highest level in more than two decades, reflecting the “unseen mental distress” in the city-state, according to a local NGO. The Samaritans of Singapore (SOS) Prevention Center, in its annual press release containing statistics on the matter, said suicide rates among young people aged 10 to 29 and older adults aged 70 to 79 were particularly worrying. 476 people killed themselves in 2022, the “highest suicide death rate on record since 2000,” up from 378 the year before, according to the SOS statement.

Delhi: Interstate rail work racket busted, social worker arrested

Police said the Economic Crimes Wing of the Delhi Police busted an interstate railway labor racket and arrested two for allegedly promising to secure employment in Group C and D railway services for the victims. Police said a case has been registered and the accused have been identified as S. Uma (62), a social worker and Poonala Bhaskar (60).

Mbappe and Liz Bleus call for an end to violence in France

France captain Kylian Mbappe and Le Pleus urged an end to the violence and called for “dialogue and reconstruction” on Friday as France suffered a fourth night of protests after the police shooting of a teenager. “A time of violence must give way to grief, dialogue and reconstruction,” the team said in a statement posted on social media by the Paris Saint-Germain star. Les Bleus said they were “shocked by the brutal death of a young Nahl”, but asked that the violence give way to “other peaceful and constructive ways of self-expression”.

The Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency visits Japan prior to the discharge of sewage at Fukushima

The Japanese government said that International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Grossi will visit Japan on Tuesday to assess the country’s plan to release treated radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant into the sea in the summer. To Kyodo News. The country’s foreign ministry said on Friday that during his four-day stay, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi will inspect the nuclear facility destroyed by a massive earthquake and subsequent tsunami in March 2011.

OFID and its partners are supporting Tanzania’s renewable energy ambitions with a US$60 million loan

A new US$60 million loan from the OPEC Fund for International Development (OFID) and its partners is expected to significantly enhance energy security in northwest Tanzania. The project will involve the construction of a 166km overhead transmission line connecting the Kagera region to the national grid, replacing the existing power supply from Uganda with local hydropower resources. Tanzania has huge potential in the field of renewable energy. As one of the countries bordering Lake Victoria, which is fed by the Kagera River, Tanzania is investing heavily in expanding its hydroelectric capacity with plants under development at Rusumo and Kakuno in its northwest region.

Many killed feared after bus catches fire on Samruddhi Mahamarg highway in Buldhana, Maharashtra: Police Hollywood faces potential second blow as cast talks near deadline

Netflix Inc., The Walt Disney Co. and other major Hollywood movie and TV studios raced against Friday’s midnight deadline to reach a deal with the SAG-AFTRA actors’ union and avert a second labor strike this summer. Stars including Jennifer Lawrence and Meryl Streep, in a letter to union leadership this week, said they were willing to quit the job if negotiators couldn’t reach a “transformative deal” on a higher base wage and guarantees around the use of artificial intelligence (AI). The letter came after union negotiators released a video in which he said their talks had been “very productive”, a possible hint that a deal is within reach.

A strong earthquake hits Indonesia, causing damage

A 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Indonesia’s western Yogyakarta province, the weather agency and an official said, damaging homes and buildings. Dwikorita Karnawati, head of the country’s meteorology, climatology and geophysics agency, said on Friday that the agency had earlier issued the 6.4-magnitude quake before its review.

