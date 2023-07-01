A Michigan State University professor is leading groundbreaking research on the Alaskan earthquake





On July 29, 2021, the Chizhnik, Alaska earthquake struck with a magnitude of 8.2 – making it the strongest earthquake to hit the United States in nearly 60 years.

Jeffrey Freimüller, a professor in the Department of Earth and Environmental Sciences at Michigan State University, first began studying the area in 1995.

“That’s kind of how I got to this very place,” he said.

Earthquakes occur when the tectonic plates that make up the Earth’s crust move.

Freymueller measures the motion and deformation of the Earth, which includes plate movements and volcanoes, and investigates active faults.

Using a very precise GPS survey to measure the location of points on the Earth over time, Freymueller said “we can actually watch how they move, and then use that information to figure out what’s going on inside the Earth that’s actually causing those motions.”

What Freymueller and his colleagues hope to discover is the exact part of the interface that has slipped between the two plates, and how much, and relate that to what they observed before the earthquake. Ultimately, they want to determine earthquake patterns and the magnitude of the potential largest earthquake in the area.

“The earthquake in general was caused by the Pacific Plate being pushed under North America,” Freimüller said. “That Pacific plate is moving about six centimeters per year, which is about two inches and a fraction per year, northward.”

This process is what eventually resulted in the line of active volcanoes found along the Alaskan Peninsula and the Aleutian Islands. It is also responsible for the largest earthquakes on the planet.

“The reason earthquakes happen is because, for a long time, the contact between two plates was stuck together by friction, just as if you had a heavy object trying to pull it across a carpet,” Freimüller said. “There’s a lot of frictional force that would resist movement.”

Massive earthquakes are caused by a large contact patch sticking together due to friction. When an earthquake occurs, this friction is broken, and there is a sudden movement.

“We’re trying to learn some things that are specific to the region as well as some things that generally correlate with how these types of faults behave,” he said.

With this earthquake, one of the questions Freymueller and his team are looking at is why it didn’t generate so many tsunamis.

“Tsunamis are usually generated when there is some kind of displacement on the sea floor, so part of the sea floor is rising or falling,” he said. “This is actually caused by the motion of the earthquake, not the seismic waves, not the vibration, but the position associated with the earthquake.”

This earthquake did not result in significant displacement of the sea floor because the earthquake stopped at a relatively deep depth.

“It was probably within 20 kilometers below the surface, about 12 miles below the surface,” Freimüller said. “So why did he stop there? Why didn’t he continue to the surface? That’s what we don’t know the answer to yet.”

Photo provided by Jeffrey Fremweiler.

If an earthquake of shallow depth occurred in the same location, it would likely trigger a large tsunami that could damage even the West Coast of the United States.

“It’s not just a local concern, but it could become a concern for Hawaii, the West Coast, and so forth,” Freymueller said. “We also want to better understand what the risks are, what the risks are, and be able to provide that kind of information so that some kind of risk assessment can be done.”

These large earthquakes are a major redistribution of forces within the Earth. When the front is stuck, the top plate, which will be North America in this case, is compressed and pushed back. The process is similar to spring loading.

Student media support! Please consider making a donation to The State News and helping fund the future of journalism.

Freimüller said, “The interface is compressed, and when an earthquake occurs, it springs back. This results in a very large redistribution of internal forces within the Earth, and the Earth actually responds to this change. We don’t just see an earthquake, but we see the earthquake and what happens after it.”

Starting next year, there will be about six new research sites off the coast of Alaska. It will be a few years before Freymueller and his team get enough data from those sites to do anything with it, but the prospects and enthusiasm are promising.

“You can’t miss these opportunities,” he said.

discussion

Share and discuss “MSU Professor Leads Groundbreaking Alaska Earthquake Research” on social media.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://statenews.com/article/2023/07/msu-professor-leads-groundbreaking-research-on-alaskan-earthquake%3Fct%3Dcontent_open%26cv%3Dcbox_featured The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos