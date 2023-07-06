An earthquake hits northern New York





The epicenter of the New York earthquake was in the star within the concentric colored circles. Photo: USGS

More than fireworks have made a boom on the Fourth of July. The US Geological Survey reports that a weak earthquake has struck the northern part of New York state, resulting in booming and crunching that residents have reported to the agency. The earthquake occurred in the early hours of Wednesday morning at 12:41 am today from a depth of 8.1 kilometers. It is rated as a magnitude 2.0 event and was centered near Redford, New York.

According to the USGS, earthquakes of magnitude 2.0 or less are rarely felt or heard by people, but once they pass 2.0, as this event did, more and more people can feel them. While damage is possible with events of magnitude 3.0 or greater, significant damage and loss usually does not occur until the magnitude of a seismic event rises to a magnitude of 5.5 or greater than the rated event.

New York experienced the most devastating earthquakes in the Northeast in the period 1678-2016. Image: NESEC

According to the Northeastern States Emergency Consortium (NESEC), New York is a state with a very long history of seismic activity that has hit all parts of the state. Since the first earthquake that was recorded on December 19, 1737, New York has experienced more than 550 earthquakes centered within its state borders until 2016. It also experienced strong ground shaking from earthquakes centered in neighboring US states and Canadian provinces. Most of the earthquakes in New York occurred in the greater New York City area, in the Adirondack Mountains region, and in the western part of the state.

While many of the earthquakes that hit New York were as weak as Wednesday, some were devastating. Of the 551 earthquakes recorded between 1737 and 2016, 5 were considered “damaging”: 1737, 1929, 1944, 1983 and 2002.

Earthquakes are no stranger to New York. This map shows the epicenter of each earthquake from 1975 to 2017. Image: NESEC

While most of the earthquakes that hit New York have been in the northern part of the state, New York City has also experienced devastating earthquakes over the years. At about 10:30 pm on December 18, 1737, an unknown earthquake of magnitude 5.2 struck New York City. This earthquake damaged some chimneys in the city. On August 10, 1884, another earthquake of magnitude 5.2 struck. This earthquake caused chimneys and plaster to crack, windows to shatter, and items to be thrown off shelves not only in New York City, but throughout the surrounding cities of New York and New Jersey as well. The shaking from the 1884 earthquake was felt as far west as Toledo, Ohio and as far east as Penobscot Bay, Maine. Some have also reported feeling it in Baltimore, Maryland.

While the West Coast of the United States is notorious for earthquakes, there is a significant earthquake risk elsewhere in the country. Photo: USGS

