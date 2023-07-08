magma rising towards the surface





In a recent update from the Icelandic Met Office, it was stated that since the start of the ongoing earthquake on July 4, nearly 7,000 earthquakes have been recorded between Fagradalsfjall and Keilir. About 300 earthquakes exceeding magnitude 3.

Seismic activity continues in the area between Keeler and Clevarvatn, consisting mainly of small earthquakes. Although seismic activity is low, the recorded deformation of the ground strongly suggests that magma is moving near the surface.

The Institute of Earth Sciences at the University of Iceland, which specializes in volcanology and natural hazards, stated in a recent post on Facebook that all indications are that the magma chamber below the area between Fagradalsfjall and Keilis is heading towards a volcanic eruption.

If an eruption occurs in this region, the eruption strength and magma properties are expected to be similar to the 2022 eruption.

Travel in the area is discouraged, but not forbidden

On July 7, Iceland’s Environment Agency confirmed that all off-road driving is prohibited by nature conservation laws, RÚV reports.

Exceptions to the prohibition apply to search and rescue operations, policing activities and research conducted by institutions that have a legal research mandate, in accordance with the relevant legislation governing those institutions.

Traffic in the area between Keilir and Fagradalsfjall, where an eruption could occur soon, increased slightly during seismic activity. Hjördís Guðmundsdóttir, spokesperson for the National Agency for Civil Protection, urges people not to travel through the area. “We sincerely ask people to listen to what we are trying to convey. This is not the safest area to be in today. One can really ponder why one would need to be somewhere that knows an eruption might happen.

Hjördís says experience has shown that lockdowns are not always a solution. “If we had a house that we knew there was a danger of entering, it would certainly be easier to close the house. But we simply don’t have a house, we have a lot of land. Experience has shown us that when an area is closed off, people find a way to get in. So sometimes We create more problems by shutting them down than by not doing so,” she explains.

Residents and tourists received an SMS from the National Agency for Civil Protection saying: Reykjanes Peninsula – earthquakes! Increased seismic activity in the region. Stay away from cliffs and cliffs due to the risk of rock falls and landslides. A volcanic eruption may begin at short notice.”

