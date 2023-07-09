New Earthquake Rocks Virginia; Second earthquake this week





Today’s earthquake hit the star inside the concentric colored circles on this map. Photo: USGS

For the second time this week, a new earthquake hit Virginia during the morning hours today. According to the USGS, a relatively weak 2.6-magnitude earthquake jolted from a depth of 3.9 km at 9:09 this morning. It struck in Healesville, Virginia, just a mile north of where a similar earthquake struck on July 6. Dozens of people have used the phrase “Did you feel it?” A web-reporting tool on the USGS website reported shaking, but there were no reports of damage or injury.

Thursday’s quake was the strongest to hit the state in recent months. According to the USGS, at 5:50 am on July 6, a magnitude 2.7 earthquake occurred from a shallow depth of 0.4 km. That quake was the strongest to hit the state in recent months.

There have been other earthquakes in Virginia in recent weeks and months, but none as strong as today. On June 20, a magnitude 2.3 event occurred near New Castle. Last October, there was also an earthquake weaker than today’s that forced schools to close in one county. Two weeks ago, another earthquake hit north and west Richmond.

Virginia does not have much seismic activity but earthquakes can occur here from time to time. According to the Virginia Tech Seismological Observatory, Virginia has experienced more than 160 earthquakes since 1977, 16% of which were felt. This equates to an average of one earthquake occurring each month with two earthquakes felt each year.

Virginia can experience devastating earthquakes, too. The most powerful earthquake of modern times was the 5.8-magnitude earthquake near Mineral, Virginia, on August 23, 2011. This seismic event was felt widely—from Maine to Georgia, and west to Cincinnati, Cleveland, Chicago, and southeastern Canada—over More than a large area is inhabited by a third of the population of the United States. When the earth stopped shaking, more than 148,000 people reported their experience of the earthquake on the USGS website. Total economic losses from the earthquake were approximately $200-300 million, which included millions of dollars in damage to the National Cathedral, the Armed Forces Retirement Home, and the Washington Monument in Washington, D.C., as well as minor damage to nearly 600 residential properties. It was the largest and most damaging earthquake in the eastern United States since the Charleston, South Carolina, earthquake of 1886. Damage in the central region represents Mercalli Modified Intensity VIII, with many instances of broken and collapsed walls and chimneys, as well as altered structures on their foundations. Significant structural damage occurred more than 80 miles to the northeast in the Washington, D.C., area. The rupture was a complex reverse event starting at a depth of 8 km.

