Midwest earthquake threat: Illinois at risk of $60-80 billion in damage. are you ready?





Springfield, Illinois – Illinois, a seismically unlikely location, faces a significant seismic threat because it sits on two active seismic zones. The New Madrid Earthquake Zone (NMSZ) and Wabash Valley Earthquake Zone (WVSZ) pose risks to the state. The NMSZ, which spans several states, including Illinois, is home to the most powerful earthquakes on record in the continental United States.

The Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) warns that if the series of earthquakes that occurred in the winter of 1811-12 were to occur today, estimated damage would be $60 to $80 billion. Although more than 3,000 earthquakes have been recorded in the NMSZ since 1974, none have exceeded a magnitude of 5.0.

Director Alicia Tate Nadeau recently emphasized the importance of understanding the risks and preparing for a major earthquake. In the event of an earthquake, IEMA recommends that you hide under a sturdy piece of furniture and stay until the shaking stops. Homeowners are also encouraged to consider earthquake insurance, as standard policies generally do not cover earthquake damage. According to the Illinois Department of Insurance, homeowners can purchase earthquake coverage as an endorsement of their existing policy, with costs varying based on factors such as location and hazards.

NMSZ affects major cities including Memphis and St. Louis, Little Rock, and Evansville. Despite its relatively low profile compared to fault zones in California or Alaska, the NMSZ is the most active seismic zone in the United States east of the Rocky Mountains. Hundreds of small earthquakes occur annually, although most of them go unnoticed by the general public.

Understanding the geological complexities of the NMSZ presents challenges because of its faults buried under layers of silt. Unlike areas with visible fault lines, studying the NMSZ requires sophisticated techniques. Scientists have used paleontology to analyze evidence of past earthquakes preserved in soil and rock.

While it is difficult to predict the frequency interval of medium to large earthquakes in the NMSZ, experts estimate the probability of a magnitude 7.0-8.0 earthquake within the next 50 years at 10%. The geographic impact of such an earthquake would be significant, affecting areas from the Mississippi River Valley to St. Louis, the upper valleys of the Ohio and Wabash rivers, and the lower Mississippi River valley.

Although large earthquakes are rare in the Midwest, the potential for significant damage to man-made structures remains a concern. Tall structures, large open structures, and fragile structures are particularly susceptible to damage during earthquakes.

Illinois residents are urged to stay informed about earthquake risks, prepare contingency plans, and consider earthquake insurance to mitigate potential damage. While the Midwest may not be commonly associated with earthquakes, the threat looms large, and preparedness is critical to ensuring the safety and resilience of affected communities.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.countryherald.com/news/local/midwestern-earthquake-threat-illinois-at-risk-of-60-80-billion-in-damages-are-you-prepared/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos