World earthquake report for Sunday, July 9, 2023

Global earthquakes with a magnitude of 3 during the last 24 hours on July 9, 2023

Summary: 6 earthquakes 5.0+, 35 earthquakes 4.0+, 97 earthquakes 3.0+, 288 earthquakes 2.0+ (426 total) +: 288 earthquakes No earthquakes of magnitude 6 or higher Total seismic energy rating: 6.4 x 1013 joules (17.7 GWh, i.e. Equivalent to 15,230 tons of TNT or one atomic bomb!) LEARN MORE 10 LARGEST EARTHQUAKES IN THE WORLD (Last 24 Hours) #1: Mag 5.6 40km NE of Santiago de Chile, Santiago Province, Chile Sunday July 9, 2023 Time 2:11 pm (GMT -3) – #2: mag 5.5 Indian Ocean, 65 km west of Banda Aceh, Indonesia Sun, Jul, 2023 8:09 pm (GMT +6) – #3: mag 5.5 Solomon C, Islands Solomon, 144km SE from Arawa, Papua New Guinea Sun, Jul 9, 2023 11:06 AM (GMT +11) – #4: Mag 5.3 Coral C, 38km SW of Santo, Luganville, Sanma Province, Vanuatu, Mon, Jul 10, 2023 5:43 AM (GMT +11) – #5: mag 5.3 North Pacific, Japan Sun, Jul 9 at 10:38 PM (GMT +9) – #6: mag 5.1 North Ocean Pacific, Japan, Mon, Jul 10, 2023 3:49 AM (GMT +9) – #7: Mag 4.8 S Pacific, 58 km SE of Hihifo, Niuas, TongaMonday, Jul 10, 2023 4:25 AM ( GMT +13) – #8: Mag 4.8 87km SSE of Taitung City, Taiwan Sun, Jul 9, 2023 at 9:53 AM (GMT +8) – #9: Mag 4.7 N Pac, Japan, Mon, 10 Jul, 2023 4:32 AM (GMT +9) – #10 : Mag 4.7 91 km NE of Zaisan, East Kazakhstan Sun, Jul 9, 2023 at 1:01 PM (GMT +6) – Earthquake Reporting Field No. 1: mag 5.6 40km NW of Santiago de Chile, Santiago Province, Chile – 122 reports Sunday, Jul 9, 2023 2:11pm (GMT -3) – No. 2: mag 22km NW of Maniwaki, Ottawaise, Quebec , Canada – 61 reports Sat, Jul 8, 2023 at 7:15 PM (GMT -4) – #3: Mag 4.6 9.3 km E of Yachimata, Chiba, Japan – 58 reports Mon, Jul, 2023 at 4:52 AM ( GMT +9) – #4: mag 3.8 Iceland: 3.8 km east of Keilir – 41 reports Sat, Jul 8, 2023 11:40 pm (GMT +0) – #5: mag 3 km east of Wellington, New Zealand – 30 reports Mon 10 Jul 2023 12:11 AM (GMT +12) – #6: Mag 4.1 Iceland: 3.9km east of Keilir – 23 reports Sun Jul 9, 2023 12:1AM (GMT +0) – #7: Mag 4.2 Iceland: 0.5 Km WSW from Keilir – 19 reports Sun Jul 9, 2023 8:28 AM (GMT +0) – #8: Mag 4.2 Iceland: 0.9 km SSE of Keilir – 12 reports Sun Jul 9, 2023 7:26 AM (GMT) +0) – #9: Mag 4.0 Philippine Sea, 23km NE of Sorsogon, Bicol, Philippines – 8 reports Sunday Jul 9, 2023 at 8:48pm (GMT +8) – #10: Mag 2.4 3km W of Lake Shore, WASHINGTON – 6 reports Sat Jul 8 2023 8:42pm (GMT -7) – #11: Mag 5.5 Indian Ocean, 65 km west of Banda Aceh, Indonesia – 6 reports Sun Jul 9 2023 8:09 pm (GMT) +6) – #12: Mag 3.5 7.8km N of Istanos, Korkotelli, Antalya, Turkey – 4 reports Sunday Jul 9, 2023 at 5:3 pm (GMT +3) – #13: mag 5.1 North Pacific, Japan – 3 reports Mon, Jul 10, 2023 at 3:49 AM (GMT+9) – #14: mag 2.7 43km SW of Heraklion, Crete, Greece – 3 reports Sun Jul 9, 2023 at 6:38 AM (GMT +3) – # 15: mag 4.4 N Pacific, 28km SE of Katsura, Chiba, Japan – 3 reports Sunday Jul 9, 2023 8:44pm (GMT +9) – #16: mag 4.0 Iceland: 0.2km SSE of Keeler – 3 Reports Sunday Jul 9, 2023 7:26 AM (GMT +0) – #17: MAG 3.9 Iceland: 3.3 km NE from Keilir – 2 reports Sunday, Jul 9, 2023 11:23 AM (GMT +0) – #18: Mag 3.1 Iceland: 1.0km SW of Keilir – 2 reports Sunday, Jul 9, 2023 at 9:00 AM (GMT+0) – #1 19: Mag 2.1 5.8mi SW of El Reno, Canadian County, Oklahoma, United States American – 2 reports Sat, Jul 8, 2023 at 11:02 PM (GMT -5) – #20: MAG 3.8 miles SW of Pahala, County of Hawaii, USA – 2 reports Sat, Jul 8, 2023 at 2:18 PM (GMT -10) – Earthquake statistics

Number of earthquakes and energy released over time

The number of earthquakes and the energy released is more than magnitude

Earthquake magnitude and energy released over time

