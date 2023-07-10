🌱 Asheville City Men’s Soccer + Quake Club near the NC and Tennessee border





welcome all. You’re back with your new edition of the Asheville Newsletter. Here are the most important things to know about what’s happening locally.

But first, your local weather:

Monday: A thunderstorm in the evening. High: 81 Low: 56. Tuesday: Partly sunny and pleasant. High: 82 Low: 56.

Here are the three most important floors in Asheville today:

The Asheville City Football Club men’s team pulled off a 2-0 victory over Tennessee at Greenwood Field. The win helped them maintain their position at the top of the South Central Division standings. Alex Anderson scored the first goal with a skillful chip, while Simon Karlsson sealed the victory with a goal in the final moments of the match. Asheville City FC has a chance to secure the division title in their next game against North Alabama on July 15th. geological survey. The earthquake occurred on Friday, July 7 at 5:48 p.m. local time, about 11 kilometers southeast of Pittman Center, Tennessee, and 29.2 kilometers southeast of Sevierville, Tennessee. The earthquake was at a shallow depth of four kilometers. (Fox, Carolina) BeLoved Asheville, a nonprofit organization, was awarded one of 100 local grants from Lowe’s Hometowns. The $195,000 grant will accelerate the completion of the Beloved Village, which aims to provide affordable housing through the construction of 12 tiny homes with rent based around 30 percent of the average income in the area. Lowe’s Hometowns initiative supports community improvement projects across the country, and BeLoved Asheville was selected from over 2,000 applicants for this scholarship. (WLOS)

🏘️ Looking to differentiate yourself from other real estate agents in Asheville? Get involved with the Asheville Patch and get access to a targeted, engaged audience by sponsoring premium newsletters. Click here to learn more.

Today and tomorrow in Asheville:

Andy Grammer with Devon Cole – The New Money Tour at Salvage Station (5:30pm)

From my notebook:

After closing due to “aggressive” bear encounters, a half-mile section of Bull Mountain Trail near Asheville, off the Blue Ridge Parkway, reopens July 3 (Citizen-Times) The Asheville Museum of Art is excited to present four digital exhibits accessible from your home. Exhibits include Tensions, Narrative Nature, Beyond the Past-Future Binary, and Made for Market. You can watch videos of the digital exhibition here. (Asheville Museum of Art via Facebook)

You are now in the loop and ready to start on Monday! I’ll see you back in your inbox soon with the next update.

– Nicole Fallon Beck

About me: Nicole Fallon Beck is a journalist and copywriter with a degree in Media, Culture, and Communication from New York University. She has worked as a freelance reporter, managing editor, copy editor, and managing editor for a variety of B2B news outlets. She currently co-owns and operates content creation agency Lightning Media Partners.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://patch.com/north-carolina/asheville-nc/mens-asheville-city-soccer-club-earthquake-near-nc-tn-border The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos