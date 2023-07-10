Researchers reveal the impact of the ancient earthquake





Drawing on the combined strengths of genetics and geology, a team of researchers from the University of Otago has uncovered a previously unknown area of ​​coastal highlands at Rarangi, Marlborough, that has been hiding in plain sight.

This little-known earthquake uplift zone was discovered using a combination of new data obtained from laser mapping and kelp genetics.

Co-author Professor John Waters, from the Department of Zoology, says the study gives new insights into changes to the landscape of Aotearoa and the recent history of earthquake impacts.

“In a country as geologically well-studied as New Zealand, there is still a lot to learn about our history of earthquakes and terrain changes,” he says.

The paper, which has just been published in the Journal of the Royal Society Interface, used LiDAR mapping (a remote sensing technique used to model land elevation) and genetic analysis of kelp from the elevated section of the coast.

The team identified a previously unrecognized region of rocky, upland coastline — a bench about 1 meter above sea level — and a genetic anomaly in kelp below this bench. The kelp’s genes indicate that the species became extinct in the area after the earthquake, before being recolonized by kelp that drifted from 300 km south.

The group believes the responsible earthquake occurred around 2,000 to 3,000 years ago, which indicates the possibility that kelp recorded geological disturbance events.

“The area is close to a known active fault, many previous large earthquakes have been well measured by other researchers, but this area of ​​coastal uplift was not known before – the evidence for it is so clear now we have a chance to look more closely. Rarangi is also a spot A very popular summer swim, not an obscure or remote place, and evidence of the coastal uplift was hiding in plain sight,” says Professor Waters.

The research is the latest output from a project funded by the group’s Marsden to assess the effects of the earthquake on coastal species.

“Our work uses a combination of genetics and geology, and it is very exciting that these combined methods have allowed us to locate a previously unknown coastal uplift in New Zealand.

“This work serves to highlight once again just how dynamic our country is – and how seismic uplift leaves long-lasting imprints in our coastal species.”

Reference: “Integrating Genomic Analyzes of Kelp and Geological Data to Reveal the Effects of Ancient Earthquakes” By Felix Vu, Cereduin I. Fraser, Dave Crowe, Stephen Reed, and Jonathan M Waters, May 17, 2023, Interface Journal of the Royal Society. DOI: 10.1098/rsif.2023.0105

