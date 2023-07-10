Prime Video Reveals Cast for New Drama Series ‘Cada Minuto Cuenta’ – Deadline





EXCLUSIVE: Production has begun on Cada Minuto Cuenta, a new Prime Video drama series set against the backdrop of the catastrophic 1985 Mexico earthquake that killed at least 5,000 people. Osvaldo Benavides, Maya Zapata, Jesús Zavala and Antonio de la Vega will star in the premiere in 2024.

From the director, Jorge Michel Grau, Cada Minoto Quinta tells how, as a result of the terrible 1985 earthquake in Mexico City, a doctor bound by his past, a journalist seeking fame, and a family in crisis will have to risk their lives in extreme situations to save themselves – along with thousands of others. They buried. In their titanic rescue efforts, every minute becomes an opportunity to rewrite their fate.

Additional cast includes Miriam Balderas, Azalea Ortiz, Monica del Carmen, Gabriela Cartol, Luis Fernando Peña, Zamia Fandino, Damayante Quintanar, Daniel Martinez, and Pamela Vargas.

Every minute counts – Osvaldo Benavides Prime Video

Every Minute Counts is based on a script by Alfredo Félix Diaz, Victoria Orfanos, Natalia Quevedo, Alejandro Valenzuela, Jorge Michele Grau, and Venancio Villalobos. The series is produced by Amazon Studios and Traziende Films, with Juan Manuel Borbola and Monica Vargas as executive producers.

“Of all the dramatic stories we’ve had in Mexico in recent years, the one about earthquakes is probably one of the most difficult to process,” said Alonso Aguilar Castillo, Head of Original Mexico Content at Prime Video. “We are certain that Jorge Michel Grau and Traziende Films are the perfect team to produce a series that honors the true stories that have inspired us, illuminating hope and not just the tragedy that Mexican society has endured.”

Juan Manuel Borbolla, Executive Producer and CEO of Traziende Films added, “We are very excited to be able to tell this story together with Prime Video, using the latest virtual production technologies that will allow us to show it in a unique way. The way the drama that Mexicans lived through Earthquake. It’s a deep, respectful narrative that honors the lives lost and saved.”

Two more exclusive images from the series can be found below.

Every Minute Counts – Maya Zapata Prime Video Every Minute Counts Prime Video

