Iceland’s volcano erupts near the capital after a 5.2-magnitude earthquake shakes the nation | world | News





Iceland was rocked by a volcanic eruption on Monday afternoon that occurred just hours after the country recorded a 5.2-magnitude earthquake.

The volcanic eruption occurs on the Reykjanes Peninsula, which is located about 30 kilometers from Reykjavík, the capital of Iceland.

The same region was also the scene of violent eruptions in 2021 and 2022.

Smoke was first seen rising from the slopes of Litla-Hrút at around 5.40pm GMT (4.40pm local time).

Magma has also been spotted pouring out of a 200-metre fault, an area described as “not unfortunate” for lava ejection by geophysics professor Magnús Tumi Guðmundsson, since it is somewhat remote from the nearest roads.

He told local media: “The lava that goes up there is flowing to the south and then it still has a long way to go to the road, a few kilometers away. We can say that given the potential impacts, this is not an unfortunate place to erupt. That could change.”

“We’re just looking at the beginning and we’ll just have to wait and see what happens.”

Experts had largely expected the volcano to erupt after days of intense seismic activity in the region during which some 1,200 earthquakes were recorded.

The volcanic eruption is happening “exactly where we expected it” after days of monitoring seismic and magmatic activity, said Kristin Elisa Gummundsdottir, a natural disaster expert at the Icelandic Meteorological Office (IMO).

“It’s a very small explosion right now,” Matthew Roberts of the IMO also said.

The country’s main airport, Keflavik, is currently unaffected by the eruption.

Locals are urged to be careful when driving and to avoid approaching the eruption area.

Visibility in the area around the volcano has been reasonably reduced due to billowing plumes of smoke.

However, the current scenario is very different from the one that followed the 2010 Big Bang at Eyjafjallajokull.

Subsequently, large ash plumes spewed out by the volcano for several days forced the cancellation of about 100,000 flights across Europe due to vision problems, affecting more than 10 million people.

Iceland often experiences volcanic eruptions as it is home to 30 volcanic systems and over 600 hot springs.

Its location at the edge of the mid-Atlantic Ocean where the North American and Eurasian tectonic plates meet makes the nation one of the most geologically active regions in the world.

