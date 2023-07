The church helps relieve the suffering caused by the earthquake in Indonesia

The 5.6-magnitude earthquake struck West Java, Indonesia on November 21, 2022, thousands of people and severely damaged many villages in two districts.

The temple yard is always beautiful in the spring. The gardeners are working to prepare the way for the general conference. © 2012 Copyright Intellectual Copyright Company. All rights reserved. all rights are save. 1/2 download images

In the weeks after the earthquake, the situation became dire, with families living in cramped conditions. Often, three to five families, with up to 20 people, live in one shelter tent. Limited access to clean water, inadequate sanitation facilities, and the increased risk of COVID-19 transmission exacerbated the situation. The onset of the rainy season also carried risks of dengue fever and other diseases, adding to the challenges facing the affected communities.

In response to the crisis, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is providing 1,400 temporary shelters to families who have lost their homes. Other organizations, including the Adventist Development and Relief Agency and Koperasi Mitra Dhuafa, a local women’s cooperative, are helping those in need. The church and other organizations helped promote good hygiene practices among those affected by the earthquake. The field team noticed that many families living in makeshift tents were suffering from upper respiratory infections and diarrhoea, which could be caused by polluted water and poor sanitation.

To address this need, church representatives organized hygiene promotion activities to educate the evacuees about the dangers of contaminated water and encourage them to maintain good hygiene practices while living in the tents. They also stressed the importance of not burning waste that could pollute the air in the shelter. By providing this essential education, organizations involved in relief efforts can reduce the risk of further disease and ensure that affected families can begin to rebuild their lives in a safer environment.

An earthquake survivor, Ibu Msida, faced various challenges after the disaster, particularly with the health of her husband and the loss of her home. Thanks to the aid package from the church and NGO collaborators, Mrs. Msida’s family has begun to rebuild their lives. After setting up a makeshift tent on top of the ruins of her home, Mrs. Msaida takes the initiative to open a small shop to earn a living for her family.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, striving to follow the Savior’s command to “help the weak, lift up the dangling hands, and strengthen the weak knees” continues (Doctrine and Covenants 81:5). A vital role in providing humanitarian aid during this crisis.

This story was originally published in Indonesia Newsroom.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://newsroom.churchofjesuschrist.org/article/church-helps-ease-suffering-caused-by-earthquake-in-indonesia The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos