Oklahoma temporarily shuts down oil well expansion project due to earthquakes

The people of El Reno have felt the shaking the past several days.

Updated: 5:12 PM CDT July 11, 2023

Oklahoma temporarily closed its oil well expansion project due to an earthquake-filled weekend, and people in El Reno have been feeling the shaking for the past several days. While most of the earthquakes measured in El Reno were about 2 or less than a par in magnitude, the Oklahoma Corporation said they had to participate because people could still feel those quakes. “We’ve been tracking it ourselves. We’ve seen the magnitudes in the region come to two,” OCC’s Matt Skinner said. OCC detected seismic activity around some of the El Reno fault sites on Friday and Saturday. The Paloma Company, which operates in the area, was expanding wells at the time. “For a while, things seemed to calm down, but it increased from Sunday to Monday. And then on Monday morning, even when we were telling them off for six hours, there was an initial magnitude 2.6 earthquake,” Skinner said. The company shut down operations at El Reno locations and met with state officials.When it comes to seismic activity, the state’s primary goal is to reduce earthquakes that can be felt by people, those that can cause damage to property.>> Download the KOCO 5 app in the face-to-face meeting Steps have been agreed upon to prevent more earthquakes. As of Tuesday afternoon, that plan has been put into place and the company has been allowed to resume work. “Our induced seismic department is in place as such and they will monitor it until the process is complete,” Skinner said. Two bodies were recovered by the time that Officials search for children at Lake Overholser Storms bring strong winds, flood risks in Oklahoma Hundreds of birds die in unusual phenomenon after storms in Oklahoma Energy Ball prize jumps to estimated $725 million after no jackpot winners Monday

Oklahoma has temporarily shut down an oil well expansion project due to an earthquake-filled weekend.

The people of El Reno have felt the shaking the past several days. While most of the quakes measured in El Reno were about 2 or less than a par in magnitude, the Oklahoma Corporation said they had to participate because people could still feel those quakes.

“We’ve been tracking it ourselves. We’ve seen the magnitudes in the region come to two,” OCC’s Matt Skinner said.

The Hazard Control Center detected seismic activity around some fault sites in El Reno on Friday and Saturday. The Paloma Company, which operates in the area, was expanding wells at the time.

“For a while, things seemed calm, but it escalated from Sunday into Monday. Then Monday morning, even when we were telling them to stop for six hours, there was a 2.6-magnitude earthquake,” Skinner said. .

When that happened, the company shut down operations at El Reno locations and met with state officials. When it comes to seismic activity, the primary goal of the state is to reduce earthquakes that can be felt by people, those that can cause damage to property.

In the face-to-face meeting, steps to prevent further earthquakes were agreed upon. As of Tuesday afternoon, that plan has been put into action and the company has been allowed to resume operations.

“Our induced seismology department is working on this and they will monitor it until the process is complete,” Skinner said.

