7.2 quake off Alaska Peninsula triggers short tsunami warning, sending some residents to higher ground





By Anchorage Daily News

Updated: 12 hours ago Posted: 22 hours ago

Location of the 7.2 earthquake Saturday night south of Sand Point. (USGS)

A 7.2-magnitude earthquake off the Alaskan Peninsula triggered a brief tsunami warning for a swath of the Alaskan coast late Saturday, sending some residents to higher ground before it was cancelled.

The epicenter, at 10:48 p.m., was located 65 miles south of Sand Point and occurred at a depth of 3.8 miles, according to the Alaska Earthquake Center. It was originally reported as a 7.4 and the rating was later downgraded to a 7.2.

The quake was widely felt throughout the Aleutian Islands, Alaska Peninsula and Cook Inlet regions, according to the epicenter. There were no reports of damage.

A tsunami warning was issued for a wide swath of the Gulf of Alaska coast, from the eastern Aleutian Island to the mouth of Cook Inlet, but the rating was later downgraded to a warning. That was later cancelled. No large waves have been reported. Several aftershocks have been reported.

Sirens and telephone warnings briefly sent residents of several communities, including Sand Point, Kodiak, and Homer, to evacuate to higher ground. Everything was released after about an hour.

This photo provided by Andy Varner, city official at Sand Point, shows the city’s harbor there. (Andy Varner/City of Sand Point via AP, File)

As in previous tsunami warnings for coastal Alaska, many people in the Anchorage area received tsunami warning mobile phone alerts even though authorities said there was no danger to Cook Inlet communities. Scientists have said in the past that a tsunami is unlikely to pose a serious threat to Anchorage.

[Earlier coverage: Tsunami concerns ease following 7.2 earthquake off Alaska Peninsula]

The M7.2 earthquake occurred late Saturday night in the same area as many other magnitude 7 earthquakes in the past few years. Shumagin Gap is not quiet anymore! https://t.co/JLQv791xfC

– Alaska Earthquake Center (@AKearthquake) July 16, 2023

Some of the information in this story was provided by The Associated Press.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.adn.com/alaska-news/2023/07/16/72-earthquake-off-alaska-peninsula-triggers-brief-tsunami-warning-sending-some-residents-to-higher-ground/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos